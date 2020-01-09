C'est officiel pour Yohan Boli, qui file au Moyen-Orient !

Yohan Boli aura finalement opté pour l'option la plus lucrative. Cité à Anderlecht, surtout, mais également à Bruges, l'attaquant trudonnaire était trop cher pour les Mauves, en manque de liquidités encore plus que d'un buteur, et le RSCA n'a pu se résoudre à mettre la somme demandé (estimée entre 1,3 et 2 millions d'euros) par Saint-Trond.

Pour le Qatar, pas de problème : le STVV (qui aura également fait monter les enchères de cette manière) voit donc son international ivoirien filer officiellement vers Al Rayyan, au Qatar.

Al Rayyan signs the Ivorian player Yohan Boli from the Belgian Sint-Truiden club. He will join Al-Raheeb during the winter transfer market.

The player will be at Aspitar the coming days for the checkups. pic.twitter.com/X8h2xmkJgh