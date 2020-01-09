C'est officiel pour Yohan Boli, qui file au Moyen-Orient !
Florent Malice
Florent Malice
C'est officiel pour Yohan Boli, qui quitte Saint-Trond pour Al Rayyan

C'est officiel pour Yohan Boli, qui file au Moyen-Orient !

Yohan Boli ne jouera pas pour Anderlecht - ni pour un autre club de Jupiler Pro League : il a rejoint le Qatar.

Yohan Boli aura finalement opté pour l'option la plus lucrative. Cité à Anderlecht, surtout, mais également à Bruges, l'attaquant trudonnaire était trop cher pour les Mauves, en manque de liquidités encore plus que d'un buteur, et le RSCA n'a pu se résoudre à mettre la somme demandé (estimée entre 1,3 et 2 millions d'euros) par Saint-Trond. 

Pour le Qatar, pas de problème : le STVV (qui aura également fait monter les enchères de cette manière) voit donc son international ivoirien filer officiellement vers Al Rayyan, au Qatar. 

Yohan Boli

