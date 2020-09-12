Kevin De Bruyne joueur de l'année, mais pour qui a-t-il voté ?
Florent Malice
Florent Malice
| 0 réaction

Kevin De Bruyne a été élu PFA Player of the Year, mais a voté Danny Ings

Kevin De Bruyne joueur de l'année, mais pour qui a-t-il voté ?

Kevin De Bruyne a été élu PFA Player of the Year, un trophée remis suite aux votes des joueurs eux-mêmes. Mais pour qui a voté le Diable Rouge ?

Manchester City Manchester City
-
Aston Villa Aston Villa

Kevin De Bruyne ne pouvait naturellement pas voter pour lui-même, mais n'a pas non plus voté pour le FWA Player of the Year - et son grand concurrent pour le trophée - Jordan Henderson : le joueur de Manchester City a voté Danny Ings. "Grâce à ses buts, bien sûr, mais aussi parce qu'il a aidé Southampton à être là où ils ont terminé la saison", explique-t-il sur la BBC

Ings, 28 ans, a inscrit 22 buts sur la saison 2019-2020, terminant 2e meilleur buteur de Premier League ex-aequo avec Aubameyang. Southampton a terminé 11e. 

Kevin De Bruyne

