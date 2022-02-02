Officiel : Nabil Dirar quitte Kasımpaşa

Suite à son prêt (peu concluant) à Bruges, Nabil Dirar retournait en Turquie l'été dernier et s'engageait à Kasımpaşa.

Le club vient désormais d'annoncer la fin de sa collaboration avec l'ancien international marocain, d'un commun accord.

Le Bruxellois de 35 ans avait porté les couleurs de Diegem, Westerlo, Bruges, Monaco puis Fenerbahçe.

Kasımpaşa:



We parted ways with one of our players, Nabil Dirar, by mutual agreement. Respectfully announced to the public's information.



Kasımpaşa will play against Trabzonspor this week. pic.twitter.com/9b8Nry5Od0