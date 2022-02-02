Officiel : Nabil Dirar quitte Kasımpaşa
Chafik Ouassal
| 0 réaction
Officiel : Nabil Dirar quitte Kasımpaşa
Photo: © photonews

Stop ou encore pour l'ancien Brugeois ?

Suite à son prêt (peu concluant) à Bruges, Nabil Dirar retournait en Turquie l'été dernier et s'engageait à Kasımpaşa.

Le club vient désormais d'annoncer la fin de sa collaboration avec l'ancien international marocain, d'un commun accord.

Le Bruxellois de 35 ans avait porté les couleurs de Diegem, Westerlo, Bruges, Monaco puis Fenerbahçe.

