A défaut des Hazard, deux nouveaux frères pourraient se croiser en Pro League après les Balikwisha

📢 Injury Update - OH Leuven



🚨 Bad News!



🇫🇷 Maxence Prévot has dropped out of training. He is unlikely to get ready to play against Club Brugge on Sunday.



🇧🇪 Tobe Leysen is the one who should replace him.



🔗 Het Nieuwsblad#JPL #Sorare #OHLeuven pic.twitter.com/jWpHbwH9qR