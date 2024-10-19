Un nouveau joueur du City Group en route pour Manchester avant de rejoindre... un club belge

Nicolas Baccus
Photo: © photonews

Lommel a trouvé un nouvel ailier. En effet, John Edwin Montaño devrait rejoindre le club en janvier.

John Edwin Montaño, un ailier colombien de 17 ans, a signé avec le City Football Group. L'accord est estimé à 3 millions de dollars, bonus inclus, avec une clause de 20 % sur une future revente pour l'Independiente Medellín, selon Fabrizio Romano.

Le joueur se rendra bientôt à Manchester pour passer ses examens médicaux avant de rejoindre Lommel, un club appartenant au City Football Group, à partir de janvier. Le club belge évolue actuellement en Challenger Pro League.

Le jeune talent, né en 2006, était également dans le viseur d'Aston Villa, mais c'est finalement le City Football Group qui a remporté la bataille.

Il faudra donc garder un œil attentif sur ce jeune talent, qui pourrait s'imposer dans son nouveau club.

Suis Lommel SK - Eupen en live sur Walfoot.be à partir de 20:00.

