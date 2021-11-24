Un joueur de Sheffield United s'effondre en plein match,

John Fleck s'est écroulé lors du match de Championship entre Sheffield et Reading ce mardi, et a dû être pris en charge pendant une dizaine de minutes avant d'être évacué sur civière sous oxygène. Des images qui ont bien sûr rappelé celles de Christian Eriksen à l'Euro 2020. Sheffield United a cependant rassuré concernant son joueur, qui était "conscient" au moment de rejoindre l'hôpital.

3 points for the Blades.



More importantly, John Fleck was conscious when he left the stadium via the ambulance gate. We’ll provide supporters with a further update once known.



Get well soon, John. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Y46akRoaGF