Officiel: Roy Hodgson de retour aux affaires

Officiel: Roy Hodgson de retour aux affaires

Watford fait du neuf avec du vieux.

Comme pressenti ces dernières heures, Watford a remplacé Claudio Ranieri, officiellement licencié lundi, par Roy Hodgson. Ce mardi, les Hornets ont annoncé la signature du technicien anglais, qui aura la mission de maintenir en Premier League l'actuel 19e du classement.

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Recevez les articles de votre équipe préférée par mail

Plus d'infos

Seulement 4 candidats pour remplacer Rangnick?

Seulement 4 candidats pour remplacer Rangnick?

22:15
Hakimi qualifie le Maroc!

Hakimi qualifie le Maroc!

22:01
Camouflet pour Matuidi

Camouflet pour Matuidi

21:58
Westerlo s'impose difficilement au RWDM et garde ses distances

Westerlo s'impose difficilement au RWDM et garde ses distances

21:54
Bayo répond à Rougeaux, Charleroi revient (1-1) Live

Bayo répond à Rougeaux, Charleroi revient (1-1)

21:23
L'Antwerp gaspille et ne profitera pas complètement du duel entre le Club et l'Union

L'Antwerp gaspille et ne profitera pas complètement du duel entre le Club et l'Union

20:37
Nice laisse tomber une cible anglaise bien trop onéreuse

Nice laisse tomber une cible anglaise bien trop onéreuse

21:31
Samuel Eto'o prend la défense de son pays contre les critiques

Samuel Eto'o prend la défense de son pays contre les critiques

21:15
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 25/01: Gosens - Deulofeu Lázaro - Ganvoula - Cordier - Dagba

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 25/01: Gosens - Deulofeu Lázaro - Ganvoula - Cordier - Dagba

19:22
Dembélé ne va pas se laisser faire: il veut rencontrer Laporta !

Dembélé ne va pas se laisser faire: il veut rencontrer Laporta !

19:59
Hans Vanaken a fêté ses 500 apparitions en pro

Hans Vanaken a fêté ses 500 apparitions en pro

17:12
Le Sénégal remercie Mané avant l'inquiétude

Le Sénégal remercie Mané avant l'inquiétude

18:59
L'Inter tout proche de boucler une grosse arrivée

L'Inter tout proche de boucler une grosse arrivée

19:22
Ansu Fati a décidé de ne pas se faire opérer

Ansu Fati a décidé de ne pas se faire opérer

19:02
Jorge Sampaoli veut un ancien du FC Barcelone

Jorge Sampaoli veut un ancien du FC Barcelone

18:45
Chris Bédia et Charleroi, la fin d'une relation compliquée de plus de 5 ans

Chris Bédia et Charleroi, la fin d'une relation compliquée de plus de 5 ans

17:59
Cyriel Dessers rencontre le même problème à Feyenoord qu'au Racing Genk : "Incroyable !"

Cyriel Dessers rencontre le même problème à Feyenoord qu'au Racing Genk : "Incroyable !"

18:23
Lucien Favre bientôt de retour sur un banc ?

Lucien Favre bientôt de retour sur un banc ?

18:00
Les Diables Rouges disputeront un match amical le 26 mars

Les Diables Rouges disputeront un match amical le 26 mars

17:40
Officiel : Un ancien attaquant d'Anderlecht débarque au Cercle de Bruges

Officiel : Un ancien attaquant d'Anderlecht débarque au Cercle de Bruges

16:04
Christian Eriksen est à l'Ajax

Christian Eriksen est à l'Ajax

17:20
"La mayonnaise prend, Belhocine et le KV Courtrai sont sur la même longueur d'onde"

"La mayonnaise prend, Belhocine et le KV Courtrai sont sur la même longueur d'onde"

17:00
Mario Balotelli et la Squadra Azzura, entre prestations d'anthologie et retours timides

Mario Balotelli et la Squadra Azzura, entre prestations d'anthologie et retours timides

16:15
Trois sites à l'étude pour le nouveau stade de l'Union Saint-Gilloise

Trois sites à l'étude pour le nouveau stade de l'Union Saint-Gilloise

16:40
Une nouvelle recrue trudonnaire directement titulaire après deux jours d'entraînement

Une nouvelle recrue trudonnaire directement titulaire après deux jours d'entraînement

16:20
Un ancien d'Anderlecht voit son prêt en Ligue 1 prendre fin

Un ancien d'Anderlecht voit son prêt en Ligue 1 prendre fin

14:51
Un joueur des Comores fait passer un message à la CAF : "C'est inadmissible qu'on ne s'adapte pas à notre situation"

Un joueur des Comores fait passer un message à la CAF : "C'est inadmissible qu'on ne s'adapte pas à notre situation"

15:20
Brian Priske : "Nous commençons à montrer nos vraies qualités"

Brian Priske : "Nous commençons à montrer nos vraies qualités"

14:37
Voici notre équipe type de la 23ème journée de D1A

Voici notre équipe type de la 23ème journée de D1A

13:20
Et si Morata partait finalement de la Juve cet hiver ?

Et si Morata partait finalement de la Juve cet hiver ?

14:20
Un jeune espoir du PSG sur le départ ?

Un jeune espoir du PSG sur le départ ?

14:00
Zulte - Waregem se sépare d'un défenseur

Zulte - Waregem se sépare d'un défenseur

13:40
Anderlecht toujours sur la piste d'un attaquant, Bruges entre dans la danse

Anderlecht toujours sur la piste d'un attaquant, Bruges entre dans la danse

13:00
Charleroi récupère Adem Zorgane, mais perd Ali Gholizadeh

Charleroi récupère Adem Zorgane, mais perd Ali Gholizadeh

12:40
Bruges tout proche de finaliser son nouveau transfert

Bruges tout proche de finaliser son nouveau transfert

10:00
Mike Trésor déçu: "C'est triste de ne pas être récompensé"

Mike Trésor déçu: "C'est triste de ne pas être récompensé"

12:20

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Jupiler Pro League

 Journée 24
Antwerp Antwerp 1-1 STVV STVV
Charleroi Charleroi 1-1 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
2.75 1.80 5.50
La Gantoise La Gantoise 0-1 Ostende Ostende
7.75 2.95 1.57
Eupen Eupen 26/01 Standard Standard
3.20 3.55 2.35
Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem 26/01 OH Louvain OH Louvain
2.75 3.85 2.50
KRC Genk KRC Genk Uitg KV Malines KV Malines
Anderlecht Anderlecht 26/01 Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges
1.68 4.25 5.25
RFC Seraing RFC Seraing 26/01 Beerschot Beerschot
2.10 3.75 3.55
FC Bruges FC Bruges 27/01 Union SG Union SG
2.10 3.80 3.60
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Cookies Paramètres
Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved