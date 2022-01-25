Officiel: Roy Hodgson de retour aux affaires

Comme pressenti ces dernières heures, Watford a remplacé Claudio Ranieri, officiellement licencié lundi, par Roy Hodgson. Ce mardi, les Hornets ont annoncé la signature du technicien anglais, qui aura la mission de maintenir en Premier League l'actuel 19e du classement.

We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.



Welcome to Watford, Roy!