Mauvaise nouvelle pour Everton, Andros Townsend sera opéré après une rupture du ligament croisé du genou
Photo: © photonews
Sorti à la 16e minute du match de FA Cup à Crystal Palace après une blessure au genou, l'international anglais souffre d'une rupture du ligament croisé.
Everton a indiqué ce mercredi qu'Andros Townsend sera opéré la semaine prochaine après une rupture du ligament croisé du genou.
"Il manquera le reste de la saison. Il subira une intervention chirurgicale la semaine prochaine avant de commencer sa rééducation", précise le club anglais dans un communiqué.
Andros Townsend will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Sunday’s game at Crystal Palace.— Everton (@Everton) March 23, 2022
We're with you every step of the way back, @andros_townsend. 💙