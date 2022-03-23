Mauvaise nouvelle pour Everton
Alexandre Fiammetti
| 0 réaction

Mauvaise nouvelle pour Everton, Andros Townsend sera opéré après une rupture du ligament croisé du genou

Mauvaise nouvelle pour Everton
Photo: © photonews

Sorti à la 16e minute du match de FA Cup à Crystal Palace après une blessure au genou, l'international anglais souffre d'une rupture du ligament croisé.

Everton a indiqué ce mercredi qu'Andros Townsend sera opéré la semaine prochaine après une rupture du ligament croisé du genou.

"Il manquera le reste de la saison. Il subira une intervention chirurgicale la semaine prochaine avant de commencer sa rééducation", précise le club anglais dans un communiqué.

Match amical (Pays)
Match amical (Pays) Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Stats Transferts
Angleterre
Andros Townsend

