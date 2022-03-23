Mauvaise nouvelle pour Everton

Everton a indiqué ce mercredi qu'Andros Townsend sera opéré la semaine prochaine après une rupture du ligament croisé du genou.

"Il manquera le reste de la saison. Il subira une intervention chirurgicale la semaine prochaine avant de commencer sa rééducation", précise le club anglais dans un communiqué.

Andros Townsend will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Sunday’s game at Crystal Palace.



We're with you every step of the way back, @andros_townsend. 💙