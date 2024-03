L'hécatombe continue pour l'Angleterre : après les forfaits de Kane et de Walker, une autre star absente contre les Diables

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA statement confirm that Kyle Walker, Sam Johnstone and Harry Maguire have returned to their respective clubs for assessment having sustained injuries in recent days.



↪️🆕 Rico Lewis and James Trafford, promoted to the England squad for the next game. pic.twitter.com/M4tX25Gzwg