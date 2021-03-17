Un cadre de l'Inter Milan testé positif au Covid-19

Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) testé positif au Covid-19
Mauvaise nouvelle pour l'Inter Milan, qui sera privé de son gardien titulaire pour le match face à Sassuolo samedi prochain.
Samir Handanovic (36 ans) a été testé positif au Covid-19 ce mercredi. Placé en isolation, le portier slovène manquera le match de l'Inter Milan face à Sassuolo samedi prochain (20h45). Le jeune roumain Ionit Radu (23 ans) devrait le remplacer entre les perches.
