Malgré la défaite, Sambi Lokonga a convaincu les supporters d'Arsenal

Florent Malice
Albert Sambi Lokonga était titulaire pour le premier match de Premier League ce vendredi, à Brentford. Les Gunners se sont inclinés, mais le Belge a convaincu.

Brentford Brentford
2-0
Arsenal Arsenal
Albert Sambi Lokonga (21 ans) a été titularisé par Mikel Arteta ce vendredi pour l'entame de la Premier League face à Brentford et les Gunners n'ont pas brillé, battus 2-0 par le promu. Mais le médian belge, à peine arrivé, est déjà adopté par le public. "La grande classe" ; "Albert Sambi Lokonga est une bonne affaire, tout ce qu'il fait est fait pour influencer le jeu" ; "Le seul point positif du match" ; "Très propre" : les commentaires positifs fleurissaient à son sujet.

Autre point souligné : Sambi Lokonga s'est immédiatement présenté à l'interview d'après-match, fait rare pour un joueur à peine arrivé. "C'est soit un signe de sa personnalité et de ses qualités de leadership, soit une preuve du manque de personnalités fortes à Arsenal, ou les deux, probablement", écrit ainsi un reporter du Telegraph

Arsenal
Brentford
Albert Sambi Lokonga

