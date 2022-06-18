L'adjoint de Pep Guardiola file au Qatar
Alexandre Fiammetti
Alexandre Fiammetti
| 0 réaction

Juan Manuel Lillo devient l'entraîneur principal d'Al Sadd Club

L'adjoint de Pep Guardiola file au Qatar
Photo: © photonews

C'était dans les tuyaux depuis plusieurs jours, c'es dé"sortais officiel.

Adjoint de Pep Guardiola à Manchester City depuis deux saisons, Juan Manuel Lillo (56 ans) a décidé de quitter le champion d'Angleterre pour prendre les rênes du club qatari d'Al Sadd Club.

Le technicien espagnol est de retour en solo sur un banc. Il avait auparavant coaché en Espagne (Mirandés, Leonesa, Salamanque, Oviedo, Tenerife, Saragosse, Murcie...) mais aussi à l'étranger du côté de ll'Atlético Nacional (Colombie), du Vissel Kobe (Japon) et du Qingdao FC (Chine). Il avait été également assistant du Chili et du Séville FC.

