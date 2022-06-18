L'adjoint de Pep Guardiola file au Qatar

Adjoint de Pep Guardiola à Manchester City depuis deux saisons, Juan Manuel Lillo (56 ans) a décidé de quitter le champion d'Angleterre pour prendre les rênes du club qatari d'Al Sadd Club.

Le technicien espagnol est de retour en solo sur un banc. Il avait auparavant coaché en Espagne (Mirandés, Leonesa, Salamanque, Oviedo, Tenerife, Saragosse, Murcie...) mais aussi à l'étranger du côté de ll'Atlético Nacional (Colombie), du Vissel Kobe (Japon) et du Qingdao FC (Chine). Il avait été également assistant du Chili et du Séville FC.

OFFICIAL: Juan Manuel Lillo will be the head coach of #AlSadd, starting from the 2022-23 season. He will reach Qatar on Sunday before being presented at a press conference later.#AlwaysAlSadd pic.twitter.com/r1r8J2HTqo