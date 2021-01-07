Patrick Cutrone retourne en Premier League
Florent Malice
Florent Malice
| 0 réaction

Patrick Cutrone retourne à Wolverhampton après son prêt à la Fiorentina

Patrick Cutrone retourne en Premier League

Patrick Cutrone avait été prêté par Wolverhampton à la Fiorentina, mais ne terminera pas la saison en Italie.

Lazio Lazio
2-1
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Revivre

Patrick Cutrone (23 ans) est de retour chez les Wolves : l'attaquant italien était prêté à la Fiorentina cette saison, mais a peiné à s'y imposer (11 matchs, aucun but, aucune titularisation). Il terminera la saison en Premier League, Wolverhampton ayant annulé son prêt. Cutrone, international italien et comptant notamment 27 buts sous le maillot de l'AC Milan de 2016 à 2019, tentera de se relancer et d'aider le club de Leander Dendoncker à sortir de l'ornière (13e de Premier League). 

