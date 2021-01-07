Patrick Cutrone retourne en Premier League

Patrick Cutrone (23 ans) est de retour chez les Wolves : l'attaquant italien était prêté à la Fiorentina cette saison, mais a peiné à s'y imposer (11 matchs, aucun but, aucune titularisation). Il terminera la saison en Premier League, Wolverhampton ayant annulé son prêt. Cutrone, international italien et comptant notamment 27 buts sous le maillot de l'AC Milan de 2016 à 2019, tentera de se relancer et d'aider le club de Leander Dendoncker à sortir de l'ornière (13e de Premier League).

Patrick Cutrone has been recalled from his loan at @ACFFiorentinaEN to join up with Nuno's squad for the remainder of the season.



Welcome back, Patrick!



🇮🇹👋