Dodi Lukebakio et son entraîneur testés positifs au coronavirus

Dodi Lukebakio et son entraîneur testés positifs au coronavirus
Mauvaise nouvelle pour Dodi Lukebakio : le Diable Rouge a été testé positif au Covid-19.

Une vague de cas de coronavirus a éclaté au Hertha Berlin, au pire des moments puisque le club lutte actuellement pour son maintien. Dodi Lukebakio, son coach Pal Dardai et l'adjoint Admir Hamzagic ont tous trois été testés positifs (sans symptômes) et ont été placés en quarantaine. 

