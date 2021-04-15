Dodi Lukebakio et son entraîneur testés positifs au coronavirus

Une vague de cas de coronavirus a éclaté au Hertha Berlin, au pire des moments puisque le club lutte actuellement pour son maintien. Dodi Lukebakio, son coach Pal Dardai et l'adjoint Admir Hamzagic ont tous trois été testés positifs (sans symptômes) et ont été placés en quarantaine.

ℹ️ @paldardai, Admir Hamzagić and @DLukebakio have all tested positive for Covid-19 and are in quarantine. As 'Zecke' has been in close contact, he will also self-isolate. @arnefriedrich will take charge of the team and training for the time being.#GemeinsamHertha #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/BId6Gurn4O