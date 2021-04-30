Marseille s'en sort bien face au Strasbourg de Matz Sels
L'Olympique de Marseille n'a pu faire mieux qu'un match nul à domicile face à Strasbourg, mais a dû se battre pour l'obtenir.
Face au Racing Strasbourg de Matz Sels, titulaire, l'OM s'est fait peur dans un match pourtant capital dans la course à l'Europe : il fallait l'emporter pour encore espérer aller chercher le top 4. Mais Marseille se retrouvera mené dès la 73e sur un but de l'ancien gantois Stefan Mitrovic. C'est finalement Dario Benedetto qui offrira un point aux Phocéens en égalisant à la 86e minute.
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Lille OSC
|34
|73
|21
|10
|3
|57-22
|35
|P G G P G
|2.
|PSG
|34
|72
|23
|3
|8
|77-26
|51
|G P G G G
|3.
|Monaco
|34
|71
|22
|5
|7
|71-38
|33
|G G G G G
|4.
|Lyon
|34
|67
|19
|10
|5
|67-35
|32
|P P G G P
|5.
|Lens
|34
|56
|15
|11
|8
|54-46
|8
|G P G P G
|6.
|Marseille
|35
|56
|15
|11
|9
|50-43
|7
|G P G G P
|7.
|Rennes
|34
|54
|15
|9
|10
|48-36
|12
|G P G G G
|8.
|Montpellier
|34
|47
|12
|11
|11
|54-57
|-3
|G P P P P
|9.
|Nice
|34
|46
|13
|7
|14
|44-45
|-1
|G G P P G
|10.
|Metz
|34
|43
|11
|10
|13
|37-41
|-4
|P P P P P
|11.
|Angers
|34
|41
|11
|8
|15
|34-51
|-17
|P P P P P
|12.
|Reims
|34
|41
|9
|14
|11
|39-41
|-2
|G P P P P
|13.
|Brest
|34
|40
|11
|7
|16
|47-57
|-10
|P P P P G
|14.
|Saint-Étienne
|34
|39
|10
|9
|15
|39-52
|-13
|P G G P P
|15.
|Strasbourg
|35
|38
|10
|8
|17
|44-54
|-10
|G P P P P
|16.
|Bordeaux
|34
|36
|10
|6
|18
|36-52
|-16
|P P P P P
|17.
|Lorient
|34
|35
|9
|8
|17
|44-62
|-18
|P G P P G
|18.
|Nîmes
|34
|31
|8
|7
|19
|33-62
|-29
|G P P P P
|19.
|Nantes
|34
|31
|6
|13
|15
|35-52
|-17
|P P P P G
|20.
|Dijon
|34
|18
|3
|9
|22
|23-61
|-38
|P P P G P