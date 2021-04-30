Marseille s'en sort bien face au Strasbourg de Matz Sels

Florent Malice
Marseille s'en sort bien face au Strasbourg de Matz Sels

L'Olympique de Marseille n'a pu faire mieux qu'un match nul à domicile face à Strasbourg, mais a dû se battre pour l'obtenir.

Face au Racing Strasbourg de Matz Sels, titulaire, l'OM s'est fait peur dans un match pourtant capital dans la course à l'Europe : il fallait l'emporter pour encore espérer aller chercher le top 4. Mais Marseille se retrouvera mené dès la 73e sur un but de l'ancien gantois Stefan Mitrovic. C'est finalement Dario Benedetto qui offrira un point aux Phocéens en égalisant à la 86e minute. 

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Lille OSC Lille OSC 34 73 21 10 3 57-22 35 P G G P G
2. PSG PSG 34 72 23 3 8 77-26 51 G P G G G
3. Monaco Monaco 34 71 22 5 7 71-38 33 G G G G G
4. Lyon Lyon 34 67 19 10 5 67-35 32 P P G G P
5. Lens Lens 34 56 15 11 8 54-46 8 G P G P G
6. Marseille Marseille 35 56 15 11 9 50-43 7 G P G G P
7. Rennes Rennes 34 54 15 9 10 48-36 12 G P G G G
8. Montpellier Montpellier 34 47 12 11 11 54-57 -3 G P P P P
9. Nice Nice 34 46 13 7 14 44-45 -1 G G P P G
10. Metz Metz 34 43 11 10 13 37-41 -4 P P P P P
11. Angers Angers 34 41 11 8 15 34-51 -17 P P P P P
12. Reims Reims 34 41 9 14 11 39-41 -2 G P P P P
13. Brest Brest 34 40 11 7 16 47-57 -10 P P P P G
14. Saint-Étienne Saint-Étienne 34 39 10 9 15 39-52 -13 P G G P P
15. Strasbourg Strasbourg 35 38 10 8 17 44-54 -10 G P P P P
16. Bordeaux Bordeaux 34 36 10 6 18 36-52 -16 P P P P P
17. Lorient Lorient 34 35 9 8 17 44-62 -18 P G P P G
18. Nîmes Nîmes 34 31 8 7 19 33-62 -29 G P P P P
19. Nantes Nantes 34 31 6 13 15 35-52 -17 P P P P G
20. Dijon Dijon 34 18 3 9 22 23-61 -38 P P P G P
