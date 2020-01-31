Officiel : Un ancien joueur d'Ostende rejoint Berge et la Premier League

Richairo Zivkovic avait quitté Ostende lors du mois de février 2019 pour rejoindre Changchun Yatai, pensionnaire de deuxième division chinoise. Les Côtiers avaient encaissé un joli chèque de 2,5 millions d'euros pour le Néerlandais.

Malgré une maigre cinquième place avec son club, Zivkovic a planté 16 buts en 26 rencontres. Assez pour éveiller l'intérêt de Sheffield United où il sera prêté pour le reste de la saison. Le promu anglais a également négocié une option d'achat.

Chris Wilder has added a pacey goalscorer to his squad, with the capture of Richairo Živković.



The former Dutch U21s marksman arrives at S2 on a loan deal until the end of the season from Changchun Yatai. United have an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.#SUFC 🔴