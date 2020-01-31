Officiel : Un ancien joueur d'Ostende rejoint Berge et la Premier League
Alexandre Fiammetti
0 réaction

Richairo Zivkovic rejoint Sheffield United

Officiel : Un ancien joueur d'Ostende rejoint Berge et la Premier League
Photo: © photonews

L'attaquant quitte donc la deuxième division chinoise pour rejoindre la Premier League. Un sacré rebond pour l'ancien joueur de l'Ajax.

Richairo Zivkovic avait quitté Ostende lors du mois de février 2019 pour rejoindre Changchun Yatai, pensionnaire de deuxième division chinoise. Les Côtiers avaient encaissé un joli chèque de 2,5 millions d'euros pour le Néerlandais.

Malgré une maigre cinquième place avec son club, Zivkovic a planté 16 buts en 26 rencontres. Assez pour éveiller l'intérêt de Sheffield United où il sera prêté pour le reste de la saison. Le promu anglais a également négocié une option d'achat.

Richairo Zivkovic

