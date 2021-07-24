Officiel: Tottenham engage un nouveau gardien

Florian Holsbeek
Florian Holsbeek
| 0 réaction
Officiel: Tottenham engage un nouveau gardien

Hugo Lloris aura de la concurrence cette saison.

Comme attendu depuis plusieurs jours, Pierluigi Gollini (26 ans, 32 matchs toutes compétitions pour la saison 2020-2021) quitte l'Atalanta pour Tottenham. Poussé vers la sortie suite au recrutement de Juan Musso par la Dea, le gardien italien est prêté avec option d'achat obligatoire chez les Spurs. Le portier formé à Manchester United vient concurrencer Hugo Lloris au sein de la formation anglaise.

Plus d'infos

