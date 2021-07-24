Officiel: Tottenham engage un nouveau gardien

Comme attendu depuis plusieurs jours, Pierluigi Gollini (26 ans, 32 matchs toutes compétitions pour la saison 2020-2021) quitte l'Atalanta pour Tottenham. Poussé vers la sortie suite au recrutement de Juan Musso par la Dea, le gardien italien est prêté avec option d'achat obligatoire chez les Spurs. Le portier formé à Manchester United vient concurrencer Hugo Lloris au sein de la formation anglaise.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini from Italian side Atalanta on a season-long loan, with an option to make the transfer permanent.