🎥 Ephémère attaquant d'Anderlecht et disparu de la circulation, il revient avec deux buts de classe mondiale

MARKO PJACA HAS DONE IT AGAIN, 2 BEAUTIFUL GOALS IN 7 MINUTES.



After receiving a lovely ball from Fruk, Pjaca makes a solo run towards the goal, dribbles past Osijek's defence and scores a beautiful goal to make it 2-0 at Rujevica. ūüö®pic.twitter.com/MK8kCMy1PN