Brighton et Trossard s'inclinent lourdement face à Manchester City, De Bruyne monte au jeu
Manchester City a été écraser Brighton & Hove Albion, en déplacement ce samedi.
Leandro Trossard était titulaire du côté des Seagulls, mais n'a rien pu faire pour empêcher leur défaite à domicile face à Manchester City : à la demi-heure, c'était déjà 0-3, Phil Foden s'étant offert un rapide doublé (28e, 31e) après l'ouverture du score signée Gundogan à la 13e.
En seconde période, un penalty converti par Allister sauvait l'honneur de Brighton & Hove Albion, tandis que le score était fixé à 1-4 au bout des arrêts de jeu (90e+5) par Mahrez, servi par Foden, homme du match. Kevin De Bruyne est entré au jeu à la 77e minute.
|23/10/2021 13:30
|Chelsea - Norwich City
|7-0
|23/10/2021 16:00
|Crystal Palace - Newcastle Utd
|1-1
|23/10/2021 16:00
|Everton - Watford
|2-5
|23/10/2021 16:00
|Leeds United - Wolverhampton
|1-1
|23/10/2021 16:00
|Southampton - Burnley
|2-2
|23/10/2021 18:30
|Brighton - Manchester City
|1-4
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Chelsea
|9
|22
|7
|1
|1
|23-3
|20
|G P G G G
|2.
|Liverpool
|9
|21
|6
|3
|0
|27-6
|21
|G P P G G
|3.
|Manchester City
|9
|20
|6
|2
|1
|20-4
|16
|P G P G G
|4.
|West Ham Utd
|9
|17
|5
|2
|2
|16-10
|6
|P G P G G
|5.
|Tottenham
|9
|15
|5
|0
|4
|9-13
|-4
|P P G G P
|6.
|Brighton
|9
|15
|4
|3
|2
|9-9
|0
|G P P P P
|7.
|Manchester United
|9
|14
|4
|2
|3
|16-15
|1
|G P P P P
|8.
|Everton
|9
|14
|4
|2
|3
|15-14
|1
|P G P P P
|9.
|Leicester City
|9
|14
|4
|2
|3
|15-15
|0
|P P P G G
|10.
|Arsenal
|9
|14
|4
|2
|3
|10-13
|-3
|G G P P G
|11.
|Wolverhampton
|9
|13
|4
|1
|4
|9-9
|0
|P G G G P
|12.
|Brentford
|9
|12
|3
|3
|3
|11-9
|2
|G P G P P
|13.
|Aston Villa
|9
|10
|3
|1
|5
|13-15
|-2
|G G P P P
|14.
|Watford
|9
|10
|3
|1
|5
|12-17
|-5
|G P P P G
|15.
|Crystal Palace
|9
|9
|1
|6
|2
|11-14
|-3
|P P P P P
|16.
|Southampton
|9
|8
|1
|5
|3
|8-12
|-4
|P P P G P
|17.
|Leeds United
|9
|7
|1
|4
|4
|8-16
|-8
|P P G P P
|18.
|Burnley
|9
|4
|0
|4
|5
|7-15
|-8
|P P P P P
|19.
|Newcastle Utd
|9
|4
|0
|4
|5
|11-20
|-9
|P P P P P
|20.
|Norwich City
|9
|2
|0
|2
|7
|2-23
|-21
|P P P P P