Brighton et Trossard s'inclinent lourdement face à Manchester City, De Bruyne monte au jeu

Florent Malice
Manchester City a été écraser Brighton & Hove Albion, en déplacement ce samedi.

Brighton Brighton
1-4
Manchester City Manchester City
Revivre

Leandro Trossard était titulaire du côté des Seagulls, mais n'a rien pu faire pour empêcher leur défaite à domicile face à Manchester City : à la demi-heure, c'était déjà 0-3, Phil Foden s'étant offert un rapide doublé (28e, 31e) après l'ouverture du score signée Gundogan à la 13e.

En seconde période, un penalty converti par Allister sauvait l'honneur de Brighton & Hove Albion, tandis que le score était fixé à 1-4 au bout des arrêts de jeu (90e+5) par Mahrez, servi par Foden, homme du match. Kevin De Bruyne est entré au jeu à la 77e minute. 

23/10/2021 13:30Chelsea - Norwich City7-0
23/10/2021 16:00Crystal Palace - Newcastle Utd1-1
23/10/2021 16:00Everton - Watford2-5
23/10/2021 16:00Leeds United - Wolverhampton1-1
23/10/2021 16:00Southampton - Burnley2-2
23/10/2021 18:30Brighton - Manchester City1-4

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Chelsea Chelsea 9 22 7 1 1 23-3 20 G P G G G
2. Liverpool Liverpool 9 21 6 3 0 27-6 21 G P P G G
3. Manchester City Manchester City 9 20 6 2 1 20-4 16 P G P G G
4. West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 9 17 5 2 2 16-10 6 P G P G G
5. Tottenham Tottenham 9 15 5 0 4 9-13 -4 P P G G P
6. Brighton Brighton 9 15 4 3 2 9-9 0 G P P P P
7. Manchester United Manchester United 9 14 4 2 3 16-15 1 G P P P P
8. Everton Everton 9 14 4 2 3 15-14 1 P G P P P
9. Leicester City Leicester City 9 14 4 2 3 15-15 0 P P P G G
10. Arsenal Arsenal 9 14 4 2 3 10-13 -3 G G P P G
11. Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 9 13 4 1 4 9-9 0 P G G G P
12. Brentford Brentford 9 12 3 3 3 11-9 2 G P G P P
13. Aston Villa Aston Villa 9 10 3 1 5 13-15 -2 G G P P P
14. Watford Watford 9 10 3 1 5 12-17 -5 G P P P G
15. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 9 9 1 6 2 11-14 -3 P P P P P
16. Southampton Southampton 9 8 1 5 3 8-12 -4 P P P G P
17. Leeds United Leeds United 9 7 1 4 4 8-16 -8 P P G P P
18. Burnley Burnley 9 4 0 4 5 7-15 -8 P P P P P
19. Newcastle Utd Newcastle Utd 9 4 0 4 5 11-20 -9 P P P P P
20. Norwich City Norwich City 9 2 0 2 7 2-23 -21 P P P P P
