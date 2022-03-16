Tottenham l'emporte à Brighton & Hove Albion et se rapproche du top 5
Brighton & Hove Albion et Tottenham s'affrontaient en match en retard de la 16e journée ce mercredi soir.
Les Spurs, battus le week-end dernier, ont bien rebondi et mis à profit l'un de leurs matchs en retard en l'emportant (0-2) sur la pelouse de Brighton & Hove Albion. Leandro Trossard était titulaire, mais n'a pas pu empêcher les Seagulls de s'incliner et de rester calés à la 13e place du championnat.
Romero et Kane (37e, 56e) se sont chargés d'inscrire les buts de Tottenham, qui reste 8e au classement en Premier League mais se rapproche à deux unités du top 5 et de Manchester United.
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Manchester City
|29
|70
|22
|4
|3
|68-18
|50
|G P G G P
|2.
|Liverpool
|29
|69
|21
|6
|2
|75-20
|55
|G G G G G
|3.
|Chelsea
|28
|59
|17
|8
|3
|57-19
|38
|G G G G G
|4.
|Arsenal
|27
|51
|16
|3
|8
|43-31
|12
|G G G G P
|5.
|Manchester United
|29
|50
|14
|8
|7
|48-40
|8
|G G P P G
|6.
|Tottenham
|28
|48
|15
|3
|10
|44-35
|9
|P G G P G
|7.
|West Ham Utd
|29
|48
|14
|6
|9
|48-36
|12
|P P G P G
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|29
|46
|14
|4
|11
|29-23
|6
|P P P G G
|9.
|Aston Villa
|28
|36
|11
|3
|14
|41-39
|2
|P G G G P
|10.
|Southampton
|29
|35
|8
|11
|10
|36-45
|-9
|G G P P P
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|29
|34
|7
|13
|9
|39-38
|1
|P G P G P
|12.
|Leicester City
|26
|33
|9
|6
|11
|40-45
|-5
|P P G G P
|13.
|Brighton
|29
|33
|7
|12
|10
|26-36
|-10
|P P P P P
|14.
|Newcastle Utd
|28
|31
|7
|10
|11
|32-48
|-16
|P G G G P
|15.
|Brentford
|29
|30
|8
|6
|15
|32-45
|-13
|P P P G G
|16.
|Leeds United
|29
|26
|6
|8
|15
|31-65
|-34
|P P P P G
|17.
|Everton
|26
|22
|6
|4
|16
|28-47
|-19
|G P P P P
|18.
|Watford
|29
|22
|6
|4
|19
|29-55
|-26
|P P P P G
|19.
|Burnley
|27
|21
|3
|12
|12
|22-38
|-16
|G P P P P
|20.
|Norwich City
|29
|17
|4
|5
|20
|18-63
|-45
|P P P P P