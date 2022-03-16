Tottenham l'emporte à Brighton & Hove Albion et se rapproche du top 5

Brighton & Hove Albion et Tottenham s'affrontaient en match en retard de la 16e journée ce mercredi soir.

Les Spurs, battus le week-end dernier, ont bien rebondi et mis à profit l'un de leurs matchs en retard en l'emportant (0-2) sur la pelouse de Brighton & Hove Albion. Leandro Trossard était titulaire, mais n'a pas pu empêcher les Seagulls de s'incliner et de rester calés à la 13e place du championnat.

Romero et Kane (37e, 56e) se sont chargés d'inscrire les buts de Tottenham, qui reste 8e au classement en Premier League mais se rapproche à deux unités du top 5 et de Manchester United.

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Manchester City Manchester City 29 70 22 4 3 68-18 50 G P G G P
2. Liverpool Liverpool 29 69 21 6 2 75-20 55 G G G G G
3. Chelsea Chelsea 28 59 17 8 3 57-19 38 G G G G G
4. Arsenal Arsenal 27 51 16 3 8 43-31 12 G G G G P
5. Manchester United Manchester United 29 50 14 8 7 48-40 8 G G P P G
6. Tottenham Tottenham 28 48 15 3 10 44-35 9 P G G P G
7. West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 29 48 14 6 9 48-36 12 P P G P G
8. Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 29 46 14 4 11 29-23 6 P P P G G
9. Aston Villa Aston Villa 28 36 11 3 14 41-39 2 P G G G P
10. Southampton Southampton 29 35 8 11 10 36-45 -9 G G P P P
11. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 29 34 7 13 9 39-38 1 P G P G P
12. Leicester City Leicester City 26 33 9 6 11 40-45 -5 P P G G P
13. Brighton Brighton 29 33 7 12 10 26-36 -10 P P P P P
14. Newcastle Utd Newcastle Utd 28 31 7 10 11 32-48 -16 P G G G P
15. Brentford Brentford 29 30 8 6 15 32-45 -13 P P P G G
16. Leeds United Leeds United 29 26 6 8 15 31-65 -34 P P P P G
17. Everton Everton 26 22 6 4 16 28-47 -19 G P P P P
18. Watford Watford 29 22 6 4 19 29-55 -26 P P P P G
19. Burnley Burnley 27 21 3 12 12 22-38 -16 G P P P P
20. Norwich City Norwich City 29 17 4 5 20 18-63 -45 P P P P P
