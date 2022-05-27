Clap de fin pour Andriy Yarmolenko à West Ham

Antoine Bourlon
| 0 réaction
Clap de fin pour Andriy Yarmolenko à West Ham

L'Ukrainien va quitter le club après 4 ans de bons et loyaux services.

West Ham avait déjà annoncé que son capitaine Mark Noble allait quitter le club, ce sera également le cas d'Andriy Yarmolenko. L'international ukrainien arrive à la fin de son contrat et ne prolongera pas. Arrivé en 2018 en provenance du Borussia Dortmund, le joueur de 32 ans aura disputé 86 matchs, inscrit 13 buts et délivré 7 assists. David Martin et Ryan Fredericks quitteront également le club londonien. 

