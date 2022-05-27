Clap de fin pour Andriy Yarmolenko à West Ham

West Ham avait déjà annoncé que son capitaine Mark Noble allait quitter le club, ce sera également le cas d'Andriy Yarmolenko. L'international ukrainien arrive à la fin de son contrat et ne prolongera pas. Arrivé en 2018 en provenance du Borussia Dortmund, le joueur de 32 ans aura disputé 86 matchs, inscrit 13 buts et délivré 7 assists. David Martin et Ryan Fredericks quitteront également le club londonien.

We have issued the Club's Retain List of players. Andriy Yarmolenko, David Martin, Ryan Fredericks and Mark Noble will depart when their respective contracts expire on 30 June.



We would like to thank all for their hard work, commitment and wish them the very best for the future.