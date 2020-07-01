📷 Officiel : Voici les maillots que porteront Meunier, Hazard et Witsel !

Après un teasing porté notamment par Axel Witsel, le Borussia Dortmund a révélé officiellement son "home kit" pour la saison 2020-2021 !

Le Borussia Dortmund a révélé son maillot domicile pour la saison 2020-2021 : une vareuse au look plutôt original, striée d'éclairs et accompagnée du slogan "Electrify in Black & Yellow". On sait donc à quoi ressembleront nos trois Diables Rouges : Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard et le petit dernier Noir & Jaune, Thomas Meunier !