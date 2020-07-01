📷 Officiel : Voici les maillots que porteront Meunier, Hazard et Witsel !
Florent Malice
Florent Malice
| 0 réaction

📷 Le Borussia Dortmund révèle officiellement son nouveau maillot

📷 Officiel : Voici les maillots que porteront Meunier, Hazard et Witsel !

Après un teasing porté notamment par Axel Witsel, le Borussia Dortmund a révélé officiellement son "home kit" pour la saison 2020-2021 !

Le Borussia Dortmund a révélé son maillot domicile pour la saison 2020-2021 : une vareuse au look plutôt original, striée d'éclairs et accompagnée du slogan "Electrify in Black & Yellow". On sait donc à quoi ressembleront nos trois Diables Rouges : Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard et le petit dernier Noir & Jaune, Thomas Meunier !

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Recevez les articles de votre équipe préférée par mail

Bundesliga
Bundesliga Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts

Plus d'infos

📷 Thomas Meunier ... et Pad'R au Borussia Dortmund

📷 Thomas Meunier ... et Pad'R au Borussia Dortmund

13:45
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 01/07: Ramazani - Adebayor - Cordaro - Kouassi - Tsadjout

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 01/07: Ramazani - Adebayor - Cordaro - Kouassi - Tsadjout

14:04
"Je suis sûr qu'il comprendra": Quique Setien ne présentera pas d'excuses à Antoine Griezmann

"Je suis sûr qu'il comprendra": Quique Setien ne présentera pas d'excuses à Antoine Griezmann

14:22
Largie Ramazani a fait son choix : direction l'Espagne pour l'international U19

Largie Ramazani a fait son choix : direction l'Espagne pour l'international U19

14:04
Aucun cas de Covid-19 au Standard de Liège

Aucun cas de Covid-19 au Standard de Liège

12:59
Un ex-Rouche cambriolé à Toulouse

Un ex-Rouche cambriolé à Toulouse

13:24
Le RAEC Mons "2.0" tient son premier gros coup : Alessandro Cordaro est de retour

Le RAEC Mons "2.0" tient son premier gros coup : Alessandro Cordaro est de retour

12:16
Emmanuel Adebayor quitte déjà le Paraguay et est à nouveau libre

Emmanuel Adebayor quitte déjà le Paraguay et est à nouveau libre

13:03
Le Cercle de Bruges tient deux transferts, en attendant son coach

Le Cercle de Bruges tient deux transferts, en attendant son coach

12:49
En plus de Mouscron, le président du LOSC a un autre club dans le viseur

En plus de Mouscron, le président du LOSC a un autre club dans le viseur

12:30
🎥 La Pro League dévoile son nouveau logo et son slogan : "Plus proche du football" !

🎥 La Pro League dévoile son nouveau logo et son slogan : "Plus proche du football" !

11:36
Avec "Croquis", Pad'r révolutionne les caricatures: "Les gens se prennent au jeu"

Avec "Croquis", Pad'r révolutionne les caricatures: "Les gens se prennent au jeu"

11:17
Officiel : Un grand talent du PSG rejoint le Bayern Munich

Officiel : Un grand talent du PSG rejoint le Bayern Munich

10:43
Le Belge Largie Ramazani quitte Manchester United

Le Belge Largie Ramazani quitte Manchester United

11:00
Le premier match de Philippe Montanier sur le banc des Rouches

Le premier match de Philippe Montanier sur le banc des Rouches

08:39
Un deuxième Dendoncker en Angleterre

Un deuxième Dendoncker en Angleterre

10:24
Italie, Allemagne, Espagne... Frank Boya avait l'embarras du choix

Italie, Allemagne, Espagne... Frank Boya avait l'embarras du choix

10:05
Le Sporting de Charleroi se penche sur le dossier Frank Tsadjout

Le Sporting de Charleroi se penche sur le dossier Frank Tsadjout

09:18
Déjà la fin de l'aventure pour Emmanuel Adebayor au Paraguay

Déjà la fin de l'aventure pour Emmanuel Adebayor au Paraguay

09:50
🎥 La frappe surpuissante de Cristiano Ronaldo

🎥 La frappe surpuissante de Cristiano Ronaldo

09:35
Diego Simeone encense son Diable Rouge: "Il a dû travailler dur, on voit le résultat!"

Diego Simeone encense son Diable Rouge: "Il a dû travailler dur, on voit le résultat!"

09:00
Enfin une date de reprise pour Marouane Fellaini et Mousa Dembélé

Enfin une date de reprise pour Marouane Fellaini et Mousa Dembélé

09:08
Kevin De Bruyne nouveau patron des penaltys, ça ne peut faire que du bien à City

Kevin De Bruyne nouveau patron des penaltys, ça ne peut faire que du bien à City

07:44
Une piste offensive de plus en plus concrète pour le Club de Bruges?

Une piste offensive de plus en plus concrète pour le Club de Bruges?

08:21
Le Sporting d'Anderlecht perd un sponsor

Le Sporting d'Anderlecht perd un sponsor

08:02
Impressionnant contre le Barça, Yannick Carrasco n'a qu'un seul regret

Impressionnant contre le Barça, Yannick Carrasco n'a qu'un seul regret

06:45
Un entraîneur allemand pour succéder à Bernd Storck?

Un entraîneur allemand pour succéder à Bernd Storck?

07:23
Silvio Proto de retour à Anderlecht? Pas si impossible que cela

Silvio Proto de retour à Anderlecht? Pas si impossible que cela

15:48
3
L'ancien Brugeois Laurens De Bock se rapproche d'un retour en Belgique

L'ancien Brugeois Laurens De Bock se rapproche d'un retour en Belgique

07:04
🎥 Liga : Carrasco et l'Atlético rendent service au Real en accrochant le Barça, Séville conforte sa 4ème place, Majorque cartonne le Celta Vigo

🎥 Liga : Carrasco et l'Atlético rendent service au Real en accrochant le Barça, Séville conforte sa 4ème place, Majorque cartonne le Celta Vigo

23:59
Quand Emmanuel Petit fracasse les joueurs d'Arsenal

Quand Emmanuel Petit fracasse les joueurs d'Arsenal

06:27
La Gantoise a pris une mesure importante contre les virus dont le Covid-19 au sein de son enceinte

La Gantoise a pris une mesure importante contre les virus dont le Covid-19 au sein de son enceinte

06:16
🎥 Serie A : La Juventus s'impose avec un but somptueux de CR7, la Lazio conforte sa 2ème place

🎥 Serie A : La Juventus s'impose avec un but somptueux de CR7, la Lazio conforte sa 2ème place

23:40
Premier League : Promenade de santé pour Manchester United du côté de Brighton

Premier League : Promenade de santé pour Manchester United du côté de Brighton

23:20
Officiel : Fin de parcours chaotique pour Clemens Tönnies du côté de Schalke 04

Officiel : Fin de parcours chaotique pour Clemens Tönnies du côté de Schalke 04

22:00
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 30/06: Rulli - Mavididi - Johnson - Coucke - Bushiri

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 30/06: Rulli - Mavididi - Johnson - Coucke - Bushiri

21:00

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Bundesliga

 Journée 34 Betfirst
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Hoffenheim Hoffenheim
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05
B.Moenchengladbach B.Moenchengladbach 2-1 Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin
Wolfsburg Wolfsburg 0-4 Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Eintracht Francfort Eintracht Francfort 3-2 Paderborn 07 Paderborn 07
Werder Brême Werder Brême 6-1 1. FC Cologne 1. FC Cologne
Freiburg Freiburg 4-0 Schalke 04 Schalke 04
FC Augsburg FC Augsburg 1-2 RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
Union Berlin Union Berlin 3-0 Fortuna Düsseldorf Fortuna Düsseldorf
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2020 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved