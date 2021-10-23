Le Hertha de Boyata s'offre le Borussia Mönchengladbach

Le Hertha Berlin de Boyata s'offre le Borussia Mönchengladbach
Photo: © photonews
Le Hertha Berlin recevait le Borussia Mönchengladbach ce samedi, et s'est imposé sur le plus petit écart.
Le Hertha Berlin recevait un Mönchengladbach décevant cette saison et a pu compter en fin de première période sur un but de Marco Richter (40e, 1-0) pour prendre l'avantage et le conserver. Dedryck Boyata était titulaire côté berlinois et est resté sur la pelouse toute la rencontre. Alassane Pléa inscrira un but annulé pour hors-jeu.
Berlin dépasse le Borussia avec cette victoire, et passe 10e de Bundesliga tandis que les Fohlen se retrouvent 12es.
|23/10/2021 15:30
|Arminia Bielefeld - Borussia Dortmund
|1-3
|23/10/2021 15:30
|Wolfsburg - Freiburg
|0-2
|23/10/2021 15:30
|RB Leipzig - Greuther Fürth
|4-1
|23/10/2021 15:30
|Bayern Munich - Hoffenheim
|4-0
|23/10/2021 18:30
|Hertha Berlin - B.Moenchengladbach
|1-0
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Bayern Munich
|9
|22
|7
|1
|1
|33-8
|25
|G G P G G
|2.
|Borussia Dortmund
|9
|21
|7
|0
|2
|25-15
|10
|G P G G G
|3.
|Freiburg
|9
|19
|5
|4
|0
|14-6
|8
|P G G P G
|4.
|Bayer Leverkusen
|9
|17
|5
|2
|2
|23-14
|9
|G G G P P
|5.
|Union Berlin
|9
|16
|4
|4
|1
|13-10
|3
|P G G G P
|6.
|RB Leipzig
|9
|14
|4
|2
|3
|20-9
|11
|P G G P G
|7.
|FSV Mainz 05
|9
|13
|4
|1
|4
|12-9
|3
|P P P P G
|8.
|Wolfsburg
|9
|13
|4
|1
|4
|9-12
|-3
|P P P P P
|9.
|1. FC Cologne
|9
|13
|3
|4
|2
|15-16
|-1
|P P G P P
|10.
|Hertha Berlin
|9
|12
|4
|0
|5
|11-21
|-10
|G P P G G
|11.
|Hoffenheim
|9
|11
|3
|2
|4
|17-15
|2
|P G P G P
|12.
|B.Moenchengladbach
|9
|11
|3
|2
|4
|10-12
|-2
|P G G P P
|13.
|Bochum
|9
|10
|3
|1
|5
|7-16
|-9
|P P P G G
|14.
|VFB Stuttgart
|9
|10
|2
|4
|3
|14-15
|-1
|P P G P P
|15.
|Eintracht Francfort
|9
|8
|1
|5
|3
|9-14
|-5
|P P G P P
|16.
|FC Augsburg
|9
|6
|1
|3
|5
|5-18
|-13
|G P P P P
|17.
|Arminia Bielefeld
|9
|5
|0
|5
|4
|5-14
|-9
|P P P P P
|18.
|Greuther Fürth
|9
|1
|0
|1
|8
|6-24
|-18
|P P P P P