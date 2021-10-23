Le Hertha de Boyata s'offre le Borussia Mönchengladbach

Le Hertha Berlin recevait le Borussia Mönchengladbach ce samedi, et s'est imposé sur le plus petit écart.

Le Hertha Berlin recevait un Mönchengladbach décevant cette saison et a pu compter en fin de première période sur un but de Marco Richter (40e, 1-0) pour prendre l'avantage et le conserver. Dedryck Boyata était titulaire côté berlinois et est resté sur la pelouse toute la rencontre. Alassane Pléa inscrira un but annulé pour hors-jeu.

Berlin dépasse le Borussia avec cette victoire, et passe 10e de Bundesliga tandis que les Fohlen se retrouvent 12es.