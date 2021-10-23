Le Hertha de Boyata s'offre le Borussia Mönchengladbach
Le Hertha Berlin recevait le Borussia Mönchengladbach ce samedi, et s'est imposé sur le plus petit écart.

Le Hertha Berlin recevait un Mönchengladbach décevant cette saison et a pu compter en fin de première période sur un but de Marco Richter (40e, 1-0) pour prendre l'avantage et le conserver. Dedryck Boyata était titulaire côté berlinois et est resté sur la pelouse toute la rencontre. Alassane Pléa inscrira un but annulé pour hors-jeu.

Berlin dépasse le Borussia avec cette victoire,  et passe 10e de Bundesliga tandis que les Fohlen se retrouvent 12es. 

23/10/2021 15:30Arminia Bielefeld - Borussia Dortmund1-3
23/10/2021 15:30Wolfsburg - Freiburg0-2
23/10/2021 15:30RB Leipzig - Greuther Fürth4-1
23/10/2021 15:30Bayern Munich - Hoffenheim4-0
23/10/2021 18:30Hertha Berlin - B.Moenchengladbach1-0

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 9 22 7 1 1 33-8 25 G G P G G
2. Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 9 21 7 0 2 25-15 10 G P G G G
3. Freiburg Freiburg 9 19 5 4 0 14-6 8 P G G P G
4. Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 9 17 5 2 2 23-14 9 G G G P P
5. Union Berlin Union Berlin 9 16 4 4 1 13-10 3 P G G G P
6. RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 9 14 4 2 3 20-9 11 P G G P G
7. FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05 9 13 4 1 4 12-9 3 P P P P G
8. Wolfsburg Wolfsburg 9 13 4 1 4 9-12 -3 P P P P P
9. 1. FC Cologne 1. FC Cologne 9 13 3 4 2 15-16 -1 P P G P P
10. Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin 9 12 4 0 5 11-21 -10 G P P G G
11. Hoffenheim Hoffenheim 9 11 3 2 4 17-15 2 P G P G P
12. B.Moenchengladbach B.Moenchengladbach 9 11 3 2 4 10-12 -2 P G G P P
13. Bochum Bochum 9 10 3 1 5 7-16 -9 P P P G G
14. VFB Stuttgart VFB Stuttgart 9 10 2 4 3 14-15 -1 P P G P P
15. Eintracht Francfort Eintracht Francfort 9 8 1 5 3 9-14 -5 P P G P P
16. FC Augsburg FC Augsburg 9 6 1 3 5 5-18 -13 G P P P P
17. Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld 9 5 0 5 4 5-14 -9 P P P P P
18. Greuther Fürth Greuther Fürth 9 1 0 1 8 6-24 -18 P P P P P
Bundesliga

 Journée 9
FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05 4-1 FC Augsburg FC Augsburg
Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld 1-3 Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
Wolfsburg Wolfsburg 0-2 Freiburg Freiburg
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 4-1 Greuther Fürth Greuther Fürth
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 4-0 Hoffenheim Hoffenheim
Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin 1-0 B.Moenchengladbach B.Moenchengladbach
1. FC Cologne 1. FC Cologne 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
VFB Stuttgart VFB Stuttgart 1-1 Union Berlin Union Berlin
Bochum Bochum 2-0 Eintracht Francfort Eintracht Francfort
