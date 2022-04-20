L'Arminia Bielefeld se sépare de son entraîneur après sa défaite contre le Bayern Munich
Photo: © photonews
Suite à une nouvelle défaite, l'Arminia Bielefeld s'est séparé de son entraîneur, Frank Kramer.
L'Arminia Bielefeld, où évolue le Belge Nathan De Medina (19 matchs cette saison), figure actuellement à l'avant-dernière place de Bundesliga, deux points derrière le barragiste Stuttgart. La défaite le week-end dernier, à domicile face au Bayern Munich (0-3), a été celle de trop pour Frank Kramer. Il a été licencié et son rôle sera temporairement repris par Marco Kostmann, a annoncé l'Arminia ce mercredi.
Wir haben unseren Cheftrainer Frank Kramer mit sofortiger Wirkung von seinen Aufgaben entbunden.— DSC Arminia Bielefeld (@arminia) April 20, 2022
⁰ℹ️ Hier geht es zur Mitteilung: https://t.co/AxSbqjWRn2 pic.twitter.com/X1oUUfr9yR
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Bayern Munich
|30
|72
|23
|3
|4
|89-29
|60
|P G G G G
|2.
|Borussia Dortmund
|30
|63
|20
|3
|7
|76-43
|33
|G P P G G
|3.
|RB Leipzig
|30
|54
|16
|6
|8
|65-31
|34
|G P G G G
|4.
|Bayer Leverkusen
|30
|52
|15
|7
|8
|68-43
|25
|P G G P P
|5.
|Freiburg
|30
|51
|14
|9
|7
|49-34
|15
|G P P G G
|6.
|Union Berlin
|30
|47
|13
|8
|9
|40-39
|1
|P P G G G
|7.
|1. FC Cologne
|30
|46
|12
|10
|8
|44-44
|0
|G P P G G
|8.
|Hoffenheim
|30
|45
|13
|6
|11
|50-45
|5
|P P P P P
|9.
|FSV Mainz 05
|30
|39
|11
|6
|13
|43-36
|7
|G P P P P
|10.
|Eintracht Francfort
|30
|39
|10
|9
|11
|40-42
|-2
|G P P P P
|11.
|B.Moenchengladbach
|30
|37
|10
|7
|13
|42-55
|-13
|G G P G P
|12.
|Bochum
|30
|36
|10
|6
|14
|30-43
|-13
|P P G P P
|13.
|Wolfsburg
|30
|34
|10
|4
|16
|34-51
|-17
|P P P G P
|14.
|FC Augsburg
|30
|32
|8
|8
|14
|34-47
|-13
|P G G P P
|15.
|Hertha Berlin
|30
|29
|8
|5
|17
|32-66
|-34
|P G P P G
|16.
|VFB Stuttgart
|30
|28
|6
|10
|14
|36-53
|-17
|P G P P P
|17.
|Arminia Bielefeld
|30
|26
|5
|11
|14
|23-46
|-23
|P P P P P
|18.
|Greuther Fürth
|30
|17
|3
|8
|19
|24-72
|-48
|P P P P P