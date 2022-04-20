L'Arminia Bielefeld se sépare de son entraîneur après sa défaite contre le Bayern Munich

L'Arminia Bielefeld se sépare de son entraîneur après sa défaite contre le Bayern Munich
Photo: © photonews

Suite à une nouvelle défaite, l'Arminia Bielefeld s'est séparé de son entraîneur, Frank Kramer.

L'Arminia Bielefeld, où évolue le Belge Nathan De Medina (19 matchs cette saison), figure actuellement à l'avant-dernière place de Bundesliga, deux points derrière le barragiste Stuttgart. La défaite le week-end dernier, à domicile face au Bayern Munich (0-3), a été celle de trop pour Frank Kramer. Il a été licencié et son rôle sera temporairement repris par Marco Kostmann, a annoncé l'Arminia ce mercredi. 

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 30 72 23 3 4 89-29 60 P G G G G
2. Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 30 63 20 3 7 76-43 33 G P P G G
3. RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 30 54 16 6 8 65-31 34 G P G G G
4. Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 30 52 15 7 8 68-43 25 P G G P P
5. Freiburg Freiburg 30 51 14 9 7 49-34 15 G P P G G
6. Union Berlin Union Berlin 30 47 13 8 9 40-39 1 P P G G G
7. 1. FC Cologne 1. FC Cologne 30 46 12 10 8 44-44 0 G P P G G
8. Hoffenheim Hoffenheim 30 45 13 6 11 50-45 5 P P P P P
9. FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05 30 39 11 6 13 43-36 7 G P P P P
10. Eintracht Francfort Eintracht Francfort 30 39 10 9 11 40-42 -2 G P P P P
11. B.Moenchengladbach B.Moenchengladbach 30 37 10 7 13 42-55 -13 G G P G P
12. Bochum Bochum 30 36 10 6 14 30-43 -13 P P G P P
13. Wolfsburg Wolfsburg 30 34 10 4 16 34-51 -17 P P P G P
14. FC Augsburg FC Augsburg 30 32 8 8 14 34-47 -13 P G G P P
15. Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin 30 29 8 5 17 32-66 -34 P G P P G
16. VFB Stuttgart VFB Stuttgart 30 28 6 10 14 36-53 -17 P G P P P
17. Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld 30 26 5 11 14 23-46 -23 P P P P P
18. Greuther Fürth Greuther Fürth 30 17 3 8 19 24-72 -48 P P P P P
