Fernandinho, laissé libre par Manchester City, va retourner aux sources

Fernandinho, laissé libre par Manchester City, va retourner à l'Athletico Paranaense
Photo: © photonews
Arrivé en fin de contrat, Fernandinho va quitter l'Europe.
Fernandinho (37 ans) ne prolongera pas à Manchester City, c'était déjà chose connue. Le solide médian brésilien, arrivé il y a 9 ans chez les Skyblue, quitte donc le club libre après une saison où il aura été peu utilisé par Pep Guardiola (33 matchs toutes compétitions confondues, 19 en Premier League). Il aura cependant été un vrai pilier de City avec 383 matchs depuis son arrivée.
Et lui qui n'a que très peu joué au Brésil, débarquant au Shakhtar Donetsk en 2005, va rentrer au bercail. Selon Globo Esporte, Fernandinho va signer à l'Athletico Paranaense, son club formateur où il n'a disputé que 9 rencontres professionnelles. Il devrait y signer jusqu'en 2024.