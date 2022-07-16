Officiel : Kompany et Burnley accueillent un joueur de Chelsea

Officiel : Kompany et Burnley accueillent un joueur de Chelsea
Photo: © photonews

Relégué en Championship, les Clarets se renforcent pour retrouver la Premier League dès la saison prochaine.

Burnley s'offre un défenseur de Chelsea en prêt. Les Clarets et Vincent Kompany ont officialisé l'arrivée de l'arrière gauche néerlandais Ian Maatsen (20 ans) en provenance de Chelsea.

