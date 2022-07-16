Officiel : Kompany et Burnley accueillent un joueur de Chelsea
Photo: © photonews
Relégué en Championship, les Clarets se renforcent pour retrouver la Premier League dès la saison prochaine.
Burnley s'offre un défenseur de Chelsea en prêt. Les Clarets et Vincent Kompany ont officialisé l'arrivée de l'arrière gauche néerlandais Ian Maatsen (20 ans) en provenance de Chelsea.
We're pleased to announce the arrival of defender Ian Maatsen on a season-long loan from Chelsea.— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 15, 2022
The 20-year-old has spent the last two years out on loan, first at Charlton Athletic in League One and then Coventry City in the Championship last season 🤝 #WelcomeMaatsen