Officiel : Kompany et Burnley accueillent un joueur de Chelsea

Burnley s'offre un défenseur de Chelsea en prêt. Les Clarets et Vincent Kompany ont officialisé l'arrivée de l'arrière gauche néerlandais Ian Maatsen (20 ans) en provenance de Chelsea.

We're pleased to announce the arrival of defender Ian Maatsen on a season-long loan from Chelsea.



The 20-year-old has spent the last two years out on loan, first at Charlton Athletic in League One and then Coventry City in the Championship last season 🤝 #WelcomeMaatsen