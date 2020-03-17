Le Hertha Berlin où évoluent Boyata et Lukebakio en quarantaine : un joueur testé positif au coronavirus

Le Hertha Berlin a fait savoir que l'un de ses joueurs avait été testé positif au Covid-19 sans dévoiler son nom. Tous les joueurs du club, dont Dedryck Boyata et Dodi Lukebakio, devront rester en quarantaine pendant 14 jours et ne reprendront pas le chemin des entraînements.

One of our players has unfortunately tested positive for Coronavirus. All players, coaches and backroom staff will now undergo the recommended 14-day isolation period. pic.twitter.com/vQcv7R7x9f