Le Hertha Berlin où évoluent Boyata et Lukebakio en quarantaine : un joueur testé positif au coronavirus

Alexandre Fiammetti
Le club allemand a annoncé la nouvelle ce mardi.

Le Hertha Berlin a fait savoir que l'un de ses joueurs avait été testé positif au Covid-19 sans dévoiler son nom. Tous les joueurs du club, dont Dedryck Boyata et Dodi Lukebakio, devront rester en quarantaine pendant 14 jours et ne reprendront pas le chemin des entraînements.

