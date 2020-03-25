Deux clubs anglais promettent 1.000 places pour le personnel soignant la saison prochaine

Brighton et Bournemouth promettent 1.000 places pour le personnel soignant la saison prochaine
Photo: © photonews
Les Seagulls ont lancé un mouvement outre-Manche en promettant 1.000 places aux soignants du National Health Service (NHS, le système de santé publique en Angleterre) pour la saison prochaine.
Après Brighton & Hove Albion, c'est au tour de Bournemouth de suivre. "Nous sommes ravis d'emboîter le pas à Brighton en nous engageant à donner 1.000 tickets et nous passerons le bâton à un autre club dans l’optique d’atteindre un objectif significatif afin que le football dans son ensemble témoigne de sa gratitude envers nos soignants du NHS", ont annoncé les Cherries dans un communiqué officiel.
Great gesture again from @OfficialBHAFC Everyone at the @NHSuk we thank you. Everyone stay safe, stay at home. https://t.co/bXoy5pXzE6 #StayHome #StayAtHomeSaveLives— Bobby Zamora (@RobertZamora25) March 25, 2020
🤝 @OfficialBHAFC— AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) March 25, 2020
We've joined Brighton's lead and pledged to donate a minimum of 1,000 tickets for NHS workers next season!
We'll confirm who we'll pass the baton to shortly...#Tickets4NHS // #afcb 🍒 https://t.co/GZzv20yjV6