Deux clubs anglais promettent 1.000 places pour le personnel soignant la saison prochaine
Les Seagulls ont lancé un mouvement outre-Manche en promettant 1.000 places aux soignants du National Health Service (NHS, le système de santé publique en Angleterre) pour la saison prochaine.

Après Brighton & Hove Albion, c'est au tour de Bournemouth de suivre. "Nous sommes ravis d'emboîter le pas à Brighton en nous engageant à donner 1.000 tickets et nous passerons le bâton à un autre club dans l’optique d’atteindre un objectif significatif afin que le football dans son ensemble témoigne de sa gratitude envers nos soignants du NHS", ont annoncé les Cherries dans un communiqué officiel.

