Thomas Müller égale un record de Kevin De Bruyne en Bundesliga

Avec sa passe décisive pour Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller a signé son 17e assist de la saison après seulement 27 journées.

Il égale ainsi le record de Bundesliga de Kevin De Bruyne établi lors de sa saison 2014-2015 avec Wolfsburg.

17 - Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) has provided his 17th assist at matchday 27, equalling the Bundesliga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bundesliga record held by @DeBruyneKev from 2014-15 for Wolfsburg. Vision. #FCBSGE @FCBayernEN pic.twitter.com/iOzj8M8S4e