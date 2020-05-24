Thomas Müller égale un record de Kevin De Bruyne en Bundesliga

Thomas Müller égale un record de Kevin De Bruyne en Bundesliga
Photo: © photonews

L'international allemand a été décisif lors de la large victoire du Bayern Munich face à Francfort.

Avec sa passe décisive pour Leon Goretzka, Thomas Müller a signé son 17e assist de la saison après seulement 27 journées.

Il égale ainsi le record de Bundesliga de Kevin De Bruyne établi lors de sa saison 2014-2015 avec Wolfsburg.

