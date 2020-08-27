Le discours plein d'ambitions de Cristiano Ronaldo avant sa troisième saison avec la Juve

Pierre Ghislain
Pierre Ghislain
Le discours plein d'ambitions de Cristiano Ronaldo avant sa troisième saison avec la Juve
Le Portugais veut continuer à garnir son armoire à trophées au cours des 12 prochains mois, avec la Juve.

Si certains en doutaient encore, Cristiano Ronaldo jouera bien une troisième saison avec la Juventus. Dans un message publié sur Instagram, le Portugais affiche d'ailleurs ses ambitions: double champion d'Italie en titre, il veut faire encore mieux avec les Bianconeri. "Mes ambitions sont plus grandes que jamais", commence-t-il. 

"Avec toute ma force et avec l'aide précieuse de mems équipiers et de tout le staff de la Juventus, nous allons travailler plus dur encore pour conquérir à nouveau l'Italie, l'Europe et le Monde", insiste-t-il encore. Le message est clair, CR7 veut faire de sa troisième saison à Turin un grand cru.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As I’m getting ready for my third season as a bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever. Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my strenght and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World! Breaking records. Overcoming obstacles. Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again. To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way. Making every year into an adventure better than the one before and winning everything for our fans and supporters. To be the bearers of this amazing and unique passion that is Juventus, and to live up to it’s history, elevating our name, our values and our standards as high as possible. We are Juventus! We are the Champions! We are back and stronger than ever! We are counting on you! All together! Fino Alla Fine! 💪🏽

