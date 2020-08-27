Le discours plein d'ambitions de Cristiano Ronaldo avant sa troisième saison avec la Juve

Le Portugais veut continuer à garnir son armoire à trophées au cours des 12 prochains mois, avec la Juve.

Si certains en doutaient encore, Cristiano Ronaldo jouera bien une troisième saison avec la Juventus. Dans un message publié sur Instagram, le Portugais affiche d'ailleurs ses ambitions: double champion d'Italie en titre, il veut faire encore mieux avec les Bianconeri. "Mes ambitions sont plus grandes que jamais", commence-t-il.

"Avec toute ma force et avec l'aide précieuse de mems équipiers et de tout le staff de la Juventus, nous allons travailler plus dur encore pour conquérir à nouveau l'Italie, l'Europe et le Monde", insiste-t-il encore. Le message est clair, CR7 veut faire de sa troisième saison à Turin un grand cru.