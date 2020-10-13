Manchester City effectif le plus cher d'Europe, le Bayern hors du top 10
Edouard Maréchal
Manchester City effectif le plus cher du monde, le Bayern hors du top 10

Manchester City effectif le plus cher d'Europe, le Bayern hors du top 10
Photo: © photonews

Le CIES a sorti sa liste annuelle des effectifs les plus chers dans le cinq ligues majeurs en Europe.

Le mercato estival s'est terminé il y a peu et le CIES a donc sorti sa liste des effectifs européen les plus chers. Un top en haut duquel trône Manchester City

Le montant de l'effectif du club de Kevin De Bruyne est estimé à 1,036 milliard d'euros. Derrière les Cityzens, on retrouve le PSG avec un effectif estimé à 888 millions d'euros. Manchester United ferme le top 3 avec un effectif estimé à 884 millions.

Six clubs de Premier League sont dans le top 10 : les deux clubs de Manchester, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal et Everton.

Le Bayern Munich pointe à la 15e position, derrière l'Inter, Naples, Tottenham et l'Atlético.

The annual @CIES_Football rankings of costliest squads in the big-5 now available 🤑@ManCity always at the top and only team having invested > €1⃣ billion in transfer indemnities to sign their current players! Full data ➡️ https://t.co/dtngj2g0Pq pic.twitter.com/q0QDhkZvbO

— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) October 12, 2020

