Manchester City effectif le plus cher d'Europe, le Bayern hors du top 10

Le CIES a sorti sa liste annuelle des effectifs les plus chers dans le cinq ligues majeurs en Europe.

Le mercato estival s'est terminé il y a peu et le CIES a donc sorti sa liste des effectifs européen les plus chers. Un top en haut duquel trône Manchester City.

Le montant de l'effectif du club de Kevin De Bruyne est estimé à 1,036 milliard d'euros. Derrière les Cityzens, on retrouve le PSG avec un effectif estimé à 888 millions d'euros. Manchester United ferme le top 3 avec un effectif estimé à 884 millions.

Six clubs de Premier League sont dans le top 10 : les deux clubs de Manchester, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal et Everton.

Le Bayern Munich pointe à la 15e position, derrière l'Inter, Naples, Tottenham et l'Atlético.

