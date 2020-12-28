Mauvaise nouvelle pour le Hertha Berlin et Dedryck Boyata

Dedryck Boyata est blessé au pied, a indiqué lundi son entraîneur Bruno Labbadia, précisant que le duel de ce week-end tombait trop tôt pour le Belge. Boyata est blessé depuis le match contre Mayence (0-0) à la mi-décembre, ce qui ne l’avait pas empêché de jouer à Fribourg (4-1) le 20 décembre. "Il ne peut pour l’instant pas s’entraîner. Difficile de dire combien de temps durera sa blessure", a déclaré Bruno Labbadia à propos de son capitaine.

