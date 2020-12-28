Mauvaise nouvelle pour le Hertha Berlin et Dedryck Boyata

Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin) blessé au pied et forfait pour le match contre Schalke 04
Le Hertha Berlin ne pourra pas compter sur le Diable Rouge samedi contre Schalke 04 en Bundesliga.
Dedryck Boyata est blessé au pied, a indiqué lundi son entraîneur Bruno Labbadia, précisant que le duel de ce week-end tombait trop tôt pour le Belge. Boyata est blessé depuis le match contre Mayence (0-0) à la mi-décembre, ce qui ne l’avait pas empêché de jouer à Fribourg (4-1) le 20 décembre. "Il ne peut pour l’instant pas s’entraîner. Difficile de dire combien de temps durera sa blessure", a déclaré Bruno Labbadia à propos de son capitaine.
ℹ️ The captain Dedryck #Boyata has sustained an injury to his foot and will sit out training for the time being 🤕— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) December 28, 2020
Get well soon, Dedryck! 💙#HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/oFM9VkKkoW