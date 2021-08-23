La statue de Vincent Kompany à Manchester City sera bientôt révélée

Cela avait été annoncé dès son match jubilé le 11 septembre 2019 : Vincent Kompany aurait droit à sa statue à l'Etihad Stadium de Manchester City. Deux ans plus tard, celle-ci sera enfin révélée, à l'occasion de samedi prochain face à Arsenal. David Silva et Sergio Agüero seront également mis à l'honneur par l'Etihad Stadium. On doute que Kompany lui-même puisse être présent, le RSC Anderlecht jouant dimanche à Genk ...

award-winning sculptor Andy Scott was the artist who won the commission to create permanent statues of Club legends Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Agüero.



