La statue de Vincent Kompany à Manchester City sera bientôt révélée

La statue de Vincent Kompany à Manchester City sera bientôt révélée
Vincent Kompany sera mis à l'honneur à l'extérieur de l'Etihad Stadium, à Manchester.

Cela avait été annoncé dès son match jubilé le 11 septembre 2019 : Vincent Kompany aurait droit à sa statue à l'Etihad Stadium de Manchester City. Deux ans plus tard, celle-ci sera enfin révélée, à l'occasion de samedi prochain face à Arsenal. David Silva et Sergio Agüero seront également mis à l'honneur par l'Etihad Stadium. On doute que Kompany lui-même puisse être présent, le RSC Anderlecht jouant dimanche à Genk ... 

