Les nominés pour le titre de joueur du mois de septembre en Premier League sont connus
En août, Michail Antonio et Nuno Espirito Santo étaient les lauréats.
Cristiano Ronaldo est nominé pour le titre de joueur du mois de septembre en Premier League, en compagnie de Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, Allan Saint-Maximin, Ismaila Sarr et Mohammed Salah.
⚡️ Joao Cancelo— Premier League (@premierleague) September 30, 2021
⚡️ Cristiano Ronaldo
⚡️ Antonio Rudiger
⚡️ Allan Saint-Maximin
⚡️ Mo Salah
⚡️ Ismaila Sarr
Who are you voting for as your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month?#PLAwards ➡️ https://t.co/LH4bxv78xb pic.twitter.com/9yV6UG04Pu
Pour le titre d'entraineur du mois, les nominés sont Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Graham Potter et Dean Smith.
🔴 Mikel Arteta ⚪️— Premier League (@premierleague) September 30, 2021
🔷 Pep Guardiola 🔷
🔴 Jurgen Klopp 🔴
🔵 Graham Potter ⚪️
🦁 Dean Smith 🦁
Who is your @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month?#PLAwards ➡️ https://t.co/DMIqX1Rlhm pic.twitter.com/ZM2GEoQdVJ