Les nominés pour le titre de joueur du mois de septembre en Premier League sont connus

Cristiano Ronaldo est nominé pour le titre de joueur du mois de septembre en Premier League, en compagnie de Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, Allan Saint-Maximin, Ismaila Sarr et Mohammed Salah.

