Les nominés pour le titre de joueur du mois de septembre en Premier League sont connus

Loic Woos
En août, Michail Antonio et Nuno Espirito Santo étaient les lauréats.

Cristiano Ronaldo est nominé pour le titre de joueur du mois de septembre en Premier League, en compagnie de Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger, Allan Saint-Maximin, Ismaila Sarr et Mohammed Salah.

Pour le titre d'entraineur du mois, les nominés sont Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Graham Potter et Dean Smith.

