Chelsea rejoint dans les derniers instants par Brighton, Lukaku buteur

Photo: © photonews

C'est le deuxième but de la tête de Romelu en deux rencontres.

Chelsea Chelsea
1-1
Brighton Brighton
Revivre

Brighton aura proposé une très belle résistance, un jeu offensif et chatoyant à Stamford Bridge. Et cela a payé dans les derniers instants. Les troupes de Graham Potter, grâce à un but de Welbeck, ramènent un point de leur déplacement en terre londonienne (1-1). Le but de Chelsea a été inscrit sur corner de la tête par Romelu Lukaku, qui fêtait sa première titularisation depuis octobre, peu avant la demi-heure de jeu. 

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Manchester City Manchester City 20 50 16 2 2 51-12 39 G G G G G
2. Chelsea Chelsea 20 42 12 6 2 43-14 29 G P P G P
3. Liverpool Liverpool 19 41 12 5 2 50-16 34 G G G P P
4. Arsenal Arsenal 19 35 11 2 6 32-23 9 P G G G G
5. West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 19 31 9 4 6 34-25 9 G P P P G
6. Tottenham Tottenham 17 30 9 3 5 22-20 2 G G P G P
7. Manchester United Manchester United 17 28 8 4 5 27-25 2 P G G G P
8. Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 18 25 7 4 7 13-14 -1 P P P G P
9. Leicester City Leicester City 18 25 7 4 7 31-33 -2 P P G P G
10. Brighton Brighton 18 24 5 9 4 17-18 -1 P P P G P
11. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 19 23 5 8 6 27-27 0 P G P P G
12. Aston Villa Aston Villa 18 22 7 1 10 24-28 -4 P G P G P
13. Southampton Southampton 19 21 4 9 6 20-29 -9 P P P G P
14. Brentford Brentford 18 20 5 5 8 21-25 -4 P P G P P
15. Everton Everton 17 19 5 4 8 21-29 -8 P P G P P
16. Leeds United Leeds United 18 16 3 7 8 18-36 -18 G P P P P
17. Watford Watford 17 13 4 1 12 22-35 -13 P P P P P
18. Burnley Burnley 15 11 1 8 6 14-21 -7 P P P P P
19. Newcastle Utd Newcastle Utd 19 11 1 8 10 19-42 -23 G P P P P
20. Norwich City Norwich City 19 10 2 4 13 8-42 -34 P P P P P

