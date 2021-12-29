Chelsea rejoint dans les derniers instants par Brighton, Lukaku buteur
Photo: © photonews
C'est le deuxième but de la tête de Romelu en deux rencontres.
Brighton aura proposé une très belle résistance, un jeu offensif et chatoyant à Stamford Bridge. Et cela a payé dans les derniers instants. Les troupes de Graham Potter, grâce à un but de Welbeck, ramènent un point de leur déplacement en terre londonienne (1-1). Le but de Chelsea a été inscrit sur corner de la tête par Romelu Lukaku, qui fêtait sa première titularisation depuis octobre, peu avant la demi-heure de jeu.
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Manchester City
|20
|50
|16
|2
|2
|51-12
|39
|G G G G G
|2.
|Chelsea
|20
|42
|12
|6
|2
|43-14
|29
|G P P G P
|3.
|Liverpool
|19
|41
|12
|5
|2
|50-16
|34
|G G G P P
|4.
|Arsenal
|19
|35
|11
|2
|6
|32-23
|9
|P G G G G
|5.
|West Ham Utd
|19
|31
|9
|4
|6
|34-25
|9
|G P P P G
|6.
|Tottenham
|17
|30
|9
|3
|5
|22-20
|2
|G G P G P
|7.
|Manchester United
|17
|28
|8
|4
|5
|27-25
|2
|P G G G P
|8.
|Wolverhampton
|18
|25
|7
|4
|7
|13-14
|-1
|P P P G P
|9.
|Leicester City
|18
|25
|7
|4
|7
|31-33
|-2
|P P G P G
|10.
|Brighton
|18
|24
|5
|9
|4
|17-18
|-1
|P P P G P
|11.
|Crystal Palace
|19
|23
|5
|8
|6
|27-27
|0
|P G P P G
|12.
|Aston Villa
|18
|22
|7
|1
|10
|24-28
|-4
|P G P G P
|13.
|Southampton
|19
|21
|4
|9
|6
|20-29
|-9
|P P P G P
|14.
|Brentford
|18
|20
|5
|5
|8
|21-25
|-4
|P P G P P
|15.
|Everton
|17
|19
|5
|4
|8
|21-29
|-8
|P P G P P
|16.
|Leeds United
|18
|16
|3
|7
|8
|18-36
|-18
|G P P P P
|17.
|Watford
|17
|13
|4
|1
|12
|22-35
|-13
|P P P P P
|18.
|Burnley
|15
|11
|1
|8
|6
|14-21
|-7
|P P P P P
|19.
|Newcastle Utd
|19
|11
|1
|8
|10
|19-42
|-23
|G P P P P
|20.
|Norwich City
|19
|10
|2
|4
|13
|8-42
|-34
|P P P P P
#CheBha ~ #PL— Faster Goals @FA_GO7 (@FpFaster) December 29, 2021
تشيلسي 1 × 0 برايتون | هددددف لوكاكو 🎥
ـــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ
to never miss any goal Follow @FA_GO7 pic.twitter.com/fqp1Ser0IO