Chelsea rejoint dans les derniers instants par Brighton, Lukaku buteur

C'est le deuxième but de la tête de Romelu en deux rencontres.

Brighton aura proposé une très belle résistance, un jeu offensif et chatoyant à Stamford Bridge. Et cela a payé dans les derniers instants. Les troupes de Graham Potter, grâce à un but de Welbeck, ramènent un point de leur déplacement en terre londonienne (1-1). Le but de Chelsea a été inscrit sur corner de la tête par Romelu Lukaku, qui fêtait sa première titularisation depuis octobre, peu avant la demi-heure de jeu.

Classement T P G P P B = Forme 1. Manchester City 20 50 16 2 2 51-12 39 G G G G G 2. Chelsea 20 42 12 6 2 43-14 29 G P P G P 3. Liverpool 19 41 12 5 2 50-16 34 G G G P P 4. Arsenal 19 35 11 2 6 32-23 9 P G G G G 5. West Ham Utd 19 31 9 4 6 34-25 9 G P P P G 6. Tottenham 17 30 9 3 5 22-20 2 G G P G P 7. Manchester United 17 28 8 4 5 27-25 2 P G G G P 8. Wolverhampton 18 25 7 4 7 13-14 -1 P P P G P 9. Leicester City 18 25 7 4 7 31-33 -2 P P G P G 10. Brighton 18 24 5 9 4 17-18 -1 P P P G P 11. Crystal Palace 19 23 5 8 6 27-27 0 P G P P G 12. Aston Villa 18 22 7 1 10 24-28 -4 P G P G P 13. Southampton 19 21 4 9 6 20-29 -9 P P P G P 14. Brentford 18 20 5 5 8 21-25 -4 P P G P P 15. Everton 17 19 5 4 8 21-29 -8 P P G P P 16. Leeds United 18 16 3 7 8 18-36 -18 G P P P P 17. Watford 17 13 4 1 12 22-35 -13 P P P P P 18. Burnley 15 11 1 8 6 14-21 -7 P P P P P 19. Newcastle Utd 19 11 1 8 10 19-42 -23 G P P P P 20. Norwich City 19 10 2 4 13 8-42 -34 P P P P P