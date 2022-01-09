Serie A : l'Inter Milan bat la Lazio Rome et repasse en tête

Serie A : l'Inter Milan bat la Lazio Rome et repasse en tête

L'Inter Milan ne lâche rien et n'a pas laissé l'AC Milan reprendre la tête du championnat de Serie A.

Inter Inter
2-1
Lazio Lazio
Revivre

Après la victoire de l'AC Milan sur la pelouse de Venise plus tôt dans la journée (0-3), l'Inter devait l'emporter face à la Lazio pour rester en tête de la Serie A. La rencontre décollera à la demi-heure : Bastoni ouvre le score pour les Nerazzurri, mais les hommes de Maurizio Sarri répondront du tac-au-tac, Immobile profitant d'une maladresse de Handanovic (35e, 1-1). 

En seconde période, Milan Skriniar placera sa tête, Bastoni étant cette fois à l'assist ; Strakosha, brillant jusqu'ici, ne peut rien faire (67e, 2-1). Le score ne bougera plus, et l'Inter reste leader. 

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Inter Inter 20 49 15 4 1 51-16 35 G G G G G
2. AC Milan AC Milan 21 48 15 3 3 46-23 23 P P G G G
3. Napoli Napoli 21 43 13 4 4 37-15 22 P G P P G
4. Atalanta Atalanta 20 41 12 5 3 44-26 18 G G P P G
5. Juventus Juventus 21 38 11 5 5 32-21 11 P G G P G
6. Fiorentina Fiorentina 19 32 10 2 7 34-25 9 G G G P P
7. AS Roma AS Roma 21 32 10 2 9 35-28 7 G G P P P
8. Lazio Lazio 21 32 9 5 7 43-39 4 P G G P P
9. Empoli Empoli 21 28 8 4 9 34-42 -8 G P P P P
10. Sassuolo Sassuolo 21 28 7 7 7 36-33 3 G P P P G
11. Bologna Bologna 19 27 8 3 8 27-31 -4 G P P P G
12. Hellas Verona Hellas Verona 21 27 7 6 8 37-35 2 P P P G P
13. Torino Torino 19 25 7 4 8 23-19 4 P P G G P
14. Sampdoria Sampdoria 21 20 5 5 11 28-38 -10 G P P P P
15. Udinese Udinese 19 20 4 8 7 28-34 -6 P P P G P
16. Spezia Spezia 21 19 5 4 12 21-41 -20 P P G P G
17. Venezia Venezia 20 17 4 5 11 18-37 -19 P P P P P
18. Cagliari Cagliari 20 13 2 7 11 19-41 -22 P P P P G
19. Genoa Genoa 21 12 1 9 11 20-39 -19 P P P P P
20. Salernitana Salernitana 19 11 3 2 14 13-43 -30 P P P P G
0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Recevez les articles de votre équipe préférée par mail

Serie A
Serie A Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts
Inter
Lazio

Plus d'infos

Le Standard tiendrait son premier renfort du mercato hivernal !

Le Standard tiendrait son premier renfort du mercato hivernal !

21:14
Ligue 1 : Lyon y a cru, mais n'est pas parvenu à faire chuter le PSG

Ligue 1 : Lyon y a cru, mais n'est pas parvenu à faire chuter le PSG

22:48
Un titulaire surprise à Anderlecht face à Westerlo ce dimanche : Noah Sadiki a saisi sa chance

Un titulaire surprise à Anderlecht face à Westerlo ce dimanche : Noah Sadiki a saisi sa chance

22:10
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 09/01: Cafaro - Harwood-Bellis

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 09/01: Cafaro - Harwood-Bellis

21:14
Philippe Clément avait un invité très spécial à l'entraînement avant son premier match

Philippe Clément avait un invité très spécial à l'entraînement avant son premier match

22:28
Encore un report dû au coronavirus en Premier League

Encore un report dû au coronavirus en Premier League

21:51
CAN : l'Ethiopie battue par le Cap Vert, qui se met dans la roue du Cameroun

CAN : l'Ethiopie battue par le Cap Vert, qui se met dans la roue du Cameroun

22:01
Un départ hivernal se confirme à Anderlecht

Un départ hivernal se confirme à Anderlecht

20:55
Arsenal et Albert Sambi Lokonga prennent la porte dès le 3e tour de FA Cup

Arsenal et Albert Sambi Lokonga prennent la porte dès le 3e tour de FA Cup

21:33
🎥 Frissons garantis: Sergio Conceiçao fait monter son fils... qui donne la victoire à Porto

🎥 Frissons garantis: Sergio Conceiçao fait monter son fils... qui donne la victoire à Porto

08/01
🎥 Match incroyable entre l'AS Rome et la Juventus, qui renverse la situation et tient bon !

🎥 Match incroyable entre l'AS Rome et la Juventus, qui renverse la situation et tient bon !

20:39
Un club de Serie B espère toujours attirer Jordan Lukaku

Un club de Serie B espère toujours attirer Jordan Lukaku

11:59
Wolfsburg coule à Bochum et se rapproche du bas de classement...

Wolfsburg coule à Bochum et se rapproche du bas de classement...

19:39
Tom Saintfiet, entraîneur de la Gambie à la CAN : "Le peuple s'attend à une victoire en finale"

Tom Saintfiet, entraîneur de la Gambie à la CAN : "Le peuple s'attend à une victoire en finale"

20:20
Avec Saelemaekers, le Milan AC débute parfaitement 2022 à Venise

Avec Saelemaekers, le Milan AC débute parfaitement 2022 à Venise

14:20
Le Cameroun renverse le Burkina Faso grâce à deux pénaltys

Le Cameroun renverse le Burkina Faso grâce à deux pénaltys

19:25
Pour la première de Clément, Monaco cale à Nantes

Pour la première de Clément, Monaco cale à Nantes

19:04
Le Napoli, avec Mertens, s'impose sur la plus petite des marges et remonte à la 3e place

Le Napoli, avec Mertens, s'impose sur la plus petite des marges et remonte à la 3e place

18:28
🎥 Début en fanfare pour la CAN, entre tacle assassin et bourde monumentale du gardien

🎥 Début en fanfare pour la CAN, entre tacle assassin et bourde monumentale du gardien

18:03
Le Besiktas concède le nul, Batshuayi buteur

Le Besiktas concède le nul, Batshuayi buteur

19:57
Le PSG et le Real sur un coéquipier de Lukaku

Le PSG et le Real sur un coéquipier de Lukaku

18:40
Wijnaldum sur le départ? Le PSG répond

Wijnaldum sur le départ? Le PSG répond

18:14
🎥 Il y a 10 ans, Thierry Henry effectuait un superbe comeback à Arsenal

🎥 Il y a 10 ans, Thierry Henry effectuait un superbe comeback à Arsenal

17:55
FA Cup : les "gros" s'imposent, Dendoncker joue 90 minutes

FA Cup : les "gros" s'imposent, Dendoncker joue 90 minutes

17:42
Lyon veut vendre Denayer cet hiver

Lyon veut vendre Denayer cet hiver

17:20
Reims et ses Belges piégés à Clermont, Strasbourg s'impose à Metz

Reims et ses Belges piégés à Clermont, Strasbourg s'impose à Metz

16:55
🎥 Large victoire d'Anderlecht contre Zulte Waregem

🎥 Large victoire d'Anderlecht contre Zulte Waregem

15:37
Seraing s'impose largement en amical

Seraing s'impose largement en amical

16:15
Officiel : Ricardo Sa Pinto retrouve un nouveau port d'attache en D1 portugaise

Officiel : Ricardo Sa Pinto retrouve un nouveau port d'attache en D1 portugaise

11:25
Le Betis s'invite sur le podium

Le Betis s'invite sur le podium

15:58
Doublé pour Fellaini: en plus du championnat, il remporte la coupe de Chine

Doublé pour Fellaini: en plus du championnat, il remporte la coupe de Chine

15:15
Alexander-Arnold positif au Covid-19

Alexander-Arnold positif au Covid-19

14:33
Réduit à dix, Nice impose sa loi à Brest

Réduit à dix, Nice impose sa loi à Brest

14:58
Anderlecht s'impose pour son premier match amical

Anderlecht s'impose pour son premier match amical

13:29
Un concurrent de Benteke ne peut quitter Crystal Palace

Un concurrent de Benteke ne peut quitter Crystal Palace

13:50
🎥 Thibaut Courtois se montre impérial avec un arrêt de grande classe

🎥 Thibaut Courtois se montre impérial avec un arrêt de grande classe

09:40

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Serie A

 Journée 21
Venezia Venezia 0-3 AC Milan AC Milan
Empoli Empoli 1-5 Sassuolo Sassuolo
Napoli Napoli 1-0 Sampdoria Sampdoria
Udinese Udinese 2-6 Atalanta Atalanta
Genoa Genoa 0-1 Spezia Spezia
AS Roma AS Roma 3-4 Juventus Juventus
Hellas Verona Hellas Verona 1-2 Salernitana Salernitana
Inter Inter 2-1 Lazio Lazio
Torino Torino 10/01 Fiorentina Fiorentina
2.85 3.45 2.70
Cagliari Cagliari 11/01 Bologna Bologna
2.95 3.35 2.60
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Cookies Paramètres
Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved