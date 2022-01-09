Serie A : l'Inter Milan bat la Lazio Rome et repasse en tête
L'Inter Milan ne lâche rien et n'a pas laissé l'AC Milan reprendre la tête du championnat de Serie A.
Après la victoire de l'AC Milan sur la pelouse de Venise plus tôt dans la journée (0-3), l'Inter devait l'emporter face à la Lazio pour rester en tête de la Serie A. La rencontre décollera à la demi-heure : Bastoni ouvre le score pour les Nerazzurri, mais les hommes de Maurizio Sarri répondront du tac-au-tac, Immobile profitant d'une maladresse de Handanovic (35e, 1-1).
En seconde période, Milan Skriniar placera sa tête, Bastoni étant cette fois à l'assist ; Strakosha, brillant jusqu'ici, ne peut rien faire (67e, 2-1). Le score ne bougera plus, et l'Inter reste leader.
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Inter
|20
|49
|15
|4
|1
|51-16
|35
|G G G G G
|2.
|AC Milan
|21
|48
|15
|3
|3
|46-23
|23
|P P G G G
|3.
|Napoli
|21
|43
|13
|4
|4
|37-15
|22
|P G P P G
|4.
|Atalanta
|20
|41
|12
|5
|3
|44-26
|18
|G G P P G
|5.
|Juventus
|21
|38
|11
|5
|5
|32-21
|11
|P G G P G
|6.
|Fiorentina
|19
|32
|10
|2
|7
|34-25
|9
|G G G P P
|7.
|AS Roma
|21
|32
|10
|2
|9
|35-28
|7
|G G P P P
|8.
|Lazio
|21
|32
|9
|5
|7
|43-39
|4
|P G G P P
|9.
|Empoli
|21
|28
|8
|4
|9
|34-42
|-8
|G P P P P
|10.
|Sassuolo
|21
|28
|7
|7
|7
|36-33
|3
|G P P P G
|11.
|Bologna
|19
|27
|8
|3
|8
|27-31
|-4
|G P P P G
|12.
|Hellas Verona
|21
|27
|7
|6
|8
|37-35
|2
|P P P G P
|13.
|Torino
|19
|25
|7
|4
|8
|23-19
|4
|P P G G P
|14.
|Sampdoria
|21
|20
|5
|5
|11
|28-38
|-10
|G P P P P
|15.
|Udinese
|19
|20
|4
|8
|7
|28-34
|-6
|P P P G P
|16.
|Spezia
|21
|19
|5
|4
|12
|21-41
|-20
|P P G P G
|17.
|Venezia
|20
|17
|4
|5
|11
|18-37
|-19
|P P P P P
|18.
|Cagliari
|20
|13
|2
|7
|11
|19-41
|-22
|P P P P G
|19.
|Genoa
|21
|12
|1
|9
|11
|20-39
|-19
|P P P P P
|20.
|Salernitana
|19
|11
|3
|2
|14
|13-43
|-30
|P P P P G