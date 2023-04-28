Le Borussia Dortmund gâche peut-être tout et ouvre la porte au Bayern Munich
Le Borussia Dortmund a-t-il tout gâché ? Les Schwarzgelben pourraient perdre la tête de la Bundesliga, après avoir perdu des points du côté de Bochum.
Sacrée contre-performance du Borussia Dortmund. Le leader de Bundesliga a laissé filer 2 points sur la pelouse de Bochum (1-1), ce qui peut laisser le Bayern Munich reprendre la tête du championnat en cas de victoire contre le Hertha Berlin ce week-end.
Bochum, premier non-relégable de BuLi, prend là un point très important dans la course au maintien.
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Borussia Dortmund
|30
|61
|19
|4
|7
|67-40
|27
|P G P G P
|2.
|Bayern Munich
|29
|59
|17
|8
|4
|79-33
|46
|P G G P P
|3.
|Union Berlin
|29
|55
|16
|7
|6
|44-31
|13
|G G P P G
|4.
|Freiburg
|29
|53
|15
|8
|6
|45-37
|8
|P P P G G
|5.
|RB Leipzig
|29
|51
|15
|6
|8
|53-37
|16
|P P G G P
|6.
|Bayer Leverkusen
|29
|47
|14
|5
|10
|53-41
|12
|G G G P G
|7.
|FSV Mainz 05
|29
|45
|12
|9
|8
|49-40
|9
|P G P P G
|8.
|Wolfsburg
|29
|43
|11
|10
|8
|51-37
|14
|G P P P G
|9.
|Eintracht Francfort
|29
|42
|11
|9
|9
|49-45
|4
|P P P P P
|10.
|B.Moenchengladbach
|29
|36
|9
|9
|11
|43-46
|-3
|P P G P P
|11.
|Werder Brême
|29
|35
|10
|5
|14
|47-56
|-9
|P P P P G
|12.
|1. FC Cologne
|29
|35
|8
|11
|10
|40-47
|-7
|P P G P G
|13.
|FC Augsburg
|29
|30
|8
|6
|15
|38-54
|-16
|P P P P P
|14.
|Hoffenheim
|29
|29
|8
|5
|16
|39-50
|-11
|G G G P P
|15.
|Bochum
|30
|28
|8
|4
|18
|33-67
|-34
|P P P P P
|16.
|VFB Stuttgart
|29
|25
|5
|10
|14
|36-51
|-15
|P P G P P
|17.
|Schalke 04
|29
|24
|5
|9
|15
|26-56
|-30
|P P P G P
|18.
|Hertha Berlin
|29
|22
|5
|7
|17
|35-59
|-24
|P P P P P
