Le Borussia Dortmund gâche peut-être tout et ouvre la porte au Bayern Munich

Le Borussia Dortmund a-t-il tout gâché ? Les Schwarzgelben pourraient perdre la tête de la Bundesliga, après avoir perdu des points du côté de Bochum.

Sacrée contre-performance du Borussia Dortmund. Le leader de Bundesliga a laissé filer 2 points sur la pelouse de Bochum (1-1), ce qui peut laisser le Bayern Munich reprendre la tête du championnat en cas de victoire contre le Hertha Berlin ce week-end. 

Bochum, premier non-relégable de BuLi, prend là un point très important dans la course au maintien. 

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 30 61 19 4 7 67-40 27 P G P G P
2. Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 29 59 17 8 4 79-33 46 P G G P P
3. Union Berlin Union Berlin 29 55 16 7 6 44-31 13 G G P P G
4. Freiburg Freiburg 29 53 15 8 6 45-37 8 P P P G G
5. RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 29 51 15 6 8 53-37 16 P P G G P
6. Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 29 47 14 5 10 53-41 12 G G G P G
7. FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05 29 45 12 9 8 49-40 9 P G P P G
8. Wolfsburg Wolfsburg 29 43 11 10 8 51-37 14 G P P P G
9. Eintracht Francfort Eintracht Francfort 29 42 11 9 9 49-45 4 P P P P P
10. B.Moenchengladbach B.Moenchengladbach 29 36 9 9 11 43-46 -3 P P G P P
11. Werder Brême Werder Brême 29 35 10 5 14 47-56 -9 P P P P G
12. 1. FC Cologne 1. FC Cologne 29 35 8 11 10 40-47 -7 P P G P G
13. FC Augsburg FC Augsburg 29 30 8 6 15 38-54 -16 P P P P P
14. Hoffenheim Hoffenheim 29 29 8 5 16 39-50 -11 G G G P P
15. Bochum Bochum 30 28 8 4 18 33-67 -34 P P P P P
16. VFB Stuttgart VFB Stuttgart 29 25 5 10 14 36-51 -15 P P G P P
17. Schalke 04 Schalke 04 29 24 5 9 15 26-56 -30 P P P G P
18. Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin 29 22 5 7 17 35-59 -24 P P P P P
Bundesliga

 Journée 30
Bochum Bochum 1-1 Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig 15:30 Hoffenheim Hoffenheim
11.44 X5.25 26.75
Union Berlin Union Berlin 15:30 Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
12.95 X3.30 22.55
1. FC Cologne 1. FC Cologne 15:30 Freiburg Freiburg
12.45 X3.35 23.00
Eintracht Francfort Eintracht Francfort 15:30 FC Augsburg FC Augsburg
11.58 X4.40 25.75
VFB Stuttgart VFB Stuttgart 15:30 B.Moenchengladbach B.Moenchengladbach
11.86 X4.00 24.05
Schalke 04 Schalke 04 18:30 Werder Brême Werder Brême
12.30 X3.60 23.15
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich 30/04 Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin
11.13 X11.00 219.00
Wolfsburg Wolfsburg 30/04 FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05
12.30 X3.50 23.15
