OFFICIEL: Genk offre un contrat pro à un jeune talent de 16 ans
Ce jeune attaquant, qui a disputé la Youth League la saison dernière, va passer un cap dans sa carrière.
Le KRC Genk a fait honneur à son école de jeunes en offrant un contrat pro à un nouveau jeune talent. Sekou Diawara, attaquant costaud de 16 ans, a signé ce vendredi son premier contrat professionnel. Celui-ci durera jusqu'en 2023.
Sekou Diawara est arrivé dans le Limbourg il y a 3 ans de La Gantoise. Il est aussi international chez les U17.
En daar is al het volgende talent dat voor een verdere ontwikkeling bij KRC Genk kiest: Sekou Diawara (16) tekende zijn eerste profcontract. Good luck Sekou! 🔵⚪️💪🙏 #krcgenk #samengenk #mijnploeghttps://t.co/AhM2Eyv7JA pic.twitter.com/Sjew6GJKge— KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) August 7, 2020
