OFFICIEL: Genk offre un contrat pro à un jeune talent de 16 ans

Florian Holsbeek
Florian Holsbeek
| 0 réaction
Ce jeune attaquant, qui a disputé la Youth League la saison dernière, va passer un cap dans sa carrière.

Le KRC Genk a fait honneur à son école de jeunes en offrant un contrat pro à un nouveau jeune talent.  Sekou Diawara, attaquant costaud de 16 ans, a signé ce vendredi son premier contrat professionnel. Celui-ci durera jusqu'en 2023.

Sekou Diawara est arrivé dans le Limbourg il y a 3 ans de La Gantoise. Il est aussi international chez les U17.

