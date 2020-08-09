Une page se tourne à Chelsea : "Ce furent sept années fantastiques"

Willian fait ses adieux à Chelsea
En fin de contrat, l'ailier a décidé de ne pas prolonger l'aventure chez les Blues.
Willian (32 ans, 47 matchs et 11 buts toutes compétitions pour la saison 2019-2020) quitte Chelsea. En fin de contrat, l'international brésilien a annoncé son départ des Blues.
"Ce furent sept années fantastiques. En août 2013, quand j'ai reçu l'offre de la part de Chelsea, j'étais convaincu que c'était ici que je devais jouer. Aujourd'hui, je suis sûr que c'était la meilleure des décisions. En dehors des titres, j'ai beaucoup appris sur moi-même. Je suis devenu un meilleur joueur et une meilleure personne. Je remercie les fans de Chelsea pour la manière affectueuse dont ils m'ont accueilli à Stamford Bridge et leur soutien durant le temps passé au sein du club. Le moment est désormais venu de partir. Mes coéquipiers vont certainement me manquer, comme le staff du club qui m'a toujours traité comme un fils, ainsi que les supporters", a indiqué l'Auriverde sur Instagram.
AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB . . They were seven wonderful years. In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play. Today I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense. . . Yet, beyond the trophies, I learnt a lot about myself. I developed a great deal, becoming a better player and a better person. With each training session, with each game, with every minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning. . . I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club. There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt! . . The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates. I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans. I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt! . . My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you! . Willian Borges da Silva