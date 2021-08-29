Stéphane Omeonga rebondit en Écosse

L'ancien international Espoirs Stéphane Omeonga (25 ans), arrivé du Genoa en septembre 2020, avait été laissé libre par son club de Pescara cet été. Il restait pourtant sur une saison en tant que titulaire régulier en Serie B (24 matchs disputés). L'ancien joueur du Cercle de Bruges (2019-2020), formé à Anderlecht dans sa jeunesse, va finalement rebondir en Ecosse.

Omeonga s'est engagé au Livingston FC, où il signe pour deux saisons, a annoncé le club écossais ce samedi.

Stephane Omeonga joins the Lions!



Livingston FC is delighted to announce the signing of midfielder @StephaneOmeonga following his release from Italian side, Pescara.



Stephane joins the Lions on a 2-year-deal subject to international clearance and will wear the number 33 shirt.