Stéphane Omeonga rebondit en Écosse

Stéphane Omeonga rebondit en Écosse

Sans club depuis cet été, Stéphane Omeonga retourne en Écosse, où il avait déjà porté les couleurs d'Hibernians.

L'ancien international Espoirs Stéphane Omeonga (25 ans), arrivé du Genoa en septembre 2020, avait été laissé libre par son club de Pescara cet été. Il restait pourtant sur une saison en tant que titulaire régulier en Serie B (24 matchs disputés). L'ancien joueur du Cercle de Bruges (2019-2020), formé à Anderlecht dans sa jeunesse, va finalement rebondir en Ecosse.

Omeonga s'est engagé au Livingston FC, où il signe pour deux saisons, a annoncé le club écossais ce samedi. 

