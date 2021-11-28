Stéphane Omeonga battu par les Rangers pour la première de Van Bronckhorst en championnat

Les Glasgow Rangers se rendaient à Livingston ce dimanche pour la première de Giovanni Van Bronckhorst en championnat.

Livingston Livingston
1-3
Rangers FC Rangers FC
Déjà vainqueur en Europa League contre le Sparta Prague, Van Bronckhorst, qui a succédé à Steven Gerrard à la tête des Rangers, a tranquillement remporté son premier duel en Premier League écossaise, en déplacement à Livingston (1-3).

Stéphane Omeonga (ex-Cercle, ex-Belgique U21) était titulaire au milieu pour l'équipe locale. Le troisième but des Glasgow Rangers a été inscrit par l'ancien du KV Ostende Fashion Sakala

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Rangers FC Rangers FC 14 33 10 3 1 32-14 18 G P G G G
2. Celtic Glasgow Celtic Glasgow 14 29 9 2 3 32-10 22 G G P G G
3. Hearts Hearts 15 27 7 6 2 25-14 11 P P G P G
4. Dundee United Dundee United 15 25 7 4 4 15-14 1 P P P G P
5. Motherwell Motherwell 15 21 6 3 6 19-24 -5 P P G G P
6. Hibernian Hibernian 13 18 5 3 5 17-17 0 P P P P G
7. Saint Mirren Saint Mirren 15 16 3 7 5 16-24 -8 P P P P P
8. Aberdeen Aberdeen 15 15 4 3 8 16-21 -5 P G P P P
9. St Johnstone FC St Johnstone FC 14 14 3 5 6 9-14 -5 P P G P P
10. Livingston Livingston 14 13 3 4 7 12-20 -8 G P P P P
11. Dundee Dundee 14 13 3 4 7 14-27 -13 P P G P G
12. Ross County FC Ross County FC 14 10 2 4 8 19-27 -8 P G P G P
Scottish Premier League
Rangers FC
Livingston

Scottish Premier League

 Journée 15
Dundee Dundee 3-0 Motherwell Motherwell
Hearts Hearts 2-0 Saint Mirren Saint Mirren
Ross County FC Ross County FC 1-1 Dundee United Dundee United
St Johnstone FC St Johnstone FC 1-2 Hibernian Hibernian
Livingston Livingston 1-3 Rangers FC Rangers FC
Celtic Glasgow Celtic Glasgow 2-1 Aberdeen Aberdeen
