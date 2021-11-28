Stéphane Omeonga battu par les Rangers pour la première de Van Bronckhorst en championnat
Les Glasgow Rangers se rendaient à Livingston ce dimanche pour la première de Giovanni Van Bronckhorst en championnat.
Déjà vainqueur en Europa League contre le Sparta Prague, Van Bronckhorst, qui a succédé à Steven Gerrard à la tête des Rangers, a tranquillement remporté son premier duel en Premier League écossaise, en déplacement à Livingston (1-3).
Stéphane Omeonga (ex-Cercle, ex-Belgique U21) était titulaire au milieu pour l'équipe locale. Le troisième but des Glasgow Rangers a été inscrit par l'ancien du KV Ostende Fashion Sakala.
|Classement
|T
|P
|G
|P
|P
|B
|=
|Forme
|1.
|Rangers FC
|14
|33
|10
|3
|1
|32-14
|18
|G P G G G
|2.
|Celtic Glasgow
|14
|29
|9
|2
|3
|32-10
|22
|G G P G G
|3.
|Hearts
|15
|27
|7
|6
|2
|25-14
|11
|P P G P G
|4.
|Dundee United
|15
|25
|7
|4
|4
|15-14
|1
|P P P G P
|5.
|Motherwell
|15
|21
|6
|3
|6
|19-24
|-5
|P P G G P
|6.
|Hibernian
|13
|18
|5
|3
|5
|17-17
|0
|P P P P G
|7.
|Saint Mirren
|15
|16
|3
|7
|5
|16-24
|-8
|P P P P P
|8.
|Aberdeen
|15
|15
|4
|3
|8
|16-21
|-5
|P G P P P
|9.
|St Johnstone FC
|14
|14
|3
|5
|6
|9-14
|-5
|P P G P P
|10.
|Livingston
|14
|13
|3
|4
|7
|12-20
|-8
|G P P P P
|11.
|Dundee
|14
|13
|3
|4
|7
|14-27
|-13
|P P G P G
|12.
|Ross County FC
|14
|10
|2
|4
|8
|19-27
|-8
|P G P G P