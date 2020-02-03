Officiel : Yoan Gouffran retrouve un club

Officiel : Yoan Gouffran rebondit en Arménie au FC Ararat-Armenia
Photo: © photonews
Le mercato s'est terminé il y a trois jours mais cela ne concernait pas les joueurs libres, qui peuvent rejoindre un club à n'importe quel moment.
Yoan Gouffran (33 ans) s’est engagé avec le FC Ararat-Armenia, club de D1 arménienne et deuxième du championnat.
L'attaquant français passé par Bordeaux et Newcastle était sans club depuis son départ cet été de Göztepe où il avait passé deux saisons.
New Transfer!— FC Ararat-Armenia (@araratarmeniafc) February 1, 2020
Welcome Yoan Gouffran!🔥🔥🔥#WelcomeGouffran #NewTransfer #AraratArmenia #ԱրարատԱրմենիա pic.twitter.com/enrO1xLUxo