Charly Musonda continue de s'entraîner pour revenir au top niveau : "Le comeback impossible"
Le jeune Diablotin a publié des nouvelles sur les réseaux sociaux avec une vidéo de ses entraînements.
Ces dernières années, Charly Musonda n'a pas été gâté. Victime de graves blessures, le Diablotin a dû prendre son mal en patience mais continue de s'entraîner pour revenir au plus haut niveau comme en témoigne son dernier post sur les réseaux sociaux.
"Cela fait quatre ans que j'ai joué deux matches professionnels consécutifs, trois ans depuis que j'ai joué pour mon club, deux de ses quatre dernières années, j'ai été blessé au ligament de mon genou. J'avais le coeur brisé", écrit-il sur Instagram.
"Jusqu'à ce que mon heure soit venue, je continuerai de m'entraîner et de croire en ce comeback impossible, parce que les plus grands comebacks semblent toujours impossibles."
« It’s been fours years since I played back to back professional games, three years since I last played for my club, two of those last four years, I’ve been injured with the post cruciate ligament of my knee. Nothing but heartbreak and heartache. Doctors told me going through surgery after being out for so long would be the end, an impossible mountain to climb, we’re the exact words. I miss football so much, to say the least, and I’m doing everything I can to play once again, to all the kids out there who have a dream and are injured or are going through monumental setbacks, never give up! I’ll keep climbing the insurmountable mountain everyday to run with the football once again, because there’s no better feeling than taking someone on and feeling alive. Until that day comes I’ll keep training and believing in the impossible comeback, because the greatest comebacks always seem like there is no way back, and that’s when we’ve got to dig deep and live to tell the story and not die in it. » #ThisIsMyStory and how I keep training and staying ready, despite the odds, that one day I’ll be back.