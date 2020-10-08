🎥 Charly Musonda continue de s'entraîner pour revenir au top niveau : "Le comeback impossible"
Edouard Maréchal
| 0 réaction

Charly Musonda continue de s'entraîner pour revenir au top niveau : "Le comeback impossible"

🎥 Charly Musonda continue de s'entraîner pour revenir au top niveau : "Le comeback impossible"

Le jeune Diablotin a publié des nouvelles sur les réseaux sociaux avec une vidéo de ses entraînements.

Ces dernières années, Charly Musonda n'a pas été gâté. Victime de graves blessures, le Diablotin a dû prendre son mal en patience mais continue de s'entraîner pour revenir au plus haut niveau comme en témoigne son dernier post sur les réseaux sociaux.

"Cela fait quatre ans que j'ai joué deux matches professionnels consécutifs, trois ans depuis que j'ai joué pour mon club, deux de ses quatre dernières années, j'ai été blessé au ligament de mon genou. J'avais le coeur brisé", écrit-il sur Instagram.

"Jusqu'à ce que mon heure soit venue, je continuerai de m'entraîner et de croire en ce comeback impossible, parce que les plus grands comebacks semblent toujours impossibles."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

« It’s been fours years since I played back to back professional games, three years since I last played for my club, two of those last four years, I’ve been injured with the post cruciate ligament of my knee. Nothing but heartbreak and heartache. Doctors told me going through surgery after being out for so long would be the end, an impossible mountain to climb, we’re the exact words. I miss football so much, to say the least, and I’m doing everything I can to play once again, to all the kids out there who have a dream and are injured or are going through monumental setbacks, never give up! I’ll keep climbing the insurmountable mountain everyday to run with the football once again, because there’s no better feeling than taking someone on and feeling alive. Until that day comes I’ll keep training and believing in the impossible comeback, because the greatest comebacks always seem like there is no way back, and that’s when we’ve got to dig deep and live to tell the story and not die in it. » #ThisIsMyStory and how I keep training and staying ready, despite the odds, that one day I’ll be back.

Une publication partagée par Charly Musonda Junior (@musonda) le

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Premier League
Premier League Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts
Charly Junior Musonda

Plus d'infos

Trois stars anglaises pourraient manquer la rencontre face aux Diables rouges

Trois stars anglaises pourraient manquer la rencontre face aux Diables rouges

09:40
Le nombre de supporters maintenu pour les matches de Pro League : "Il est important que les fans respectent les règles"

Le nombre de supporters maintenu pour les matches de Pro League : "Il est important que les fans respectent les règles"

08:37
Aucun test positif au coronavirus dans les rangs du Standard

Aucun test positif au coronavirus dans les rangs du Standard

08:06
🎥 Blaise Matuidi s'offre l'un des arrêts de l'année pour sauver son équipe

🎥 Blaise Matuidi s'offre l'un des arrêts de l'année pour sauver son équipe

08:52
Mesut Özil sacrifié par Arsenal ? Les Gunners vont devoir faire un choix

Mesut Özil sacrifié par Arsenal ? Les Gunners vont devoir faire un choix

08:21
Un cadre des Diables rouges pourrait faire l'impasse sur les trois rencontres internationales

Un cadre des Diables rouges pourrait faire l'impasse sur les trois rencontres internationales

07:35
Le nombre de supporters revu à la baisse pour Belgique - Côte d'Ivoire

Le nombre de supporters revu à la baisse pour Belgique - Côte d'Ivoire

07:02
🎥 Olivier Giroud se rapproche de plus en plus d'un record de Thierry Henry

🎥 Olivier Giroud se rapproche de plus en plus d'un record de Thierry Henry

07:17
Les conseils de Roberto Martinez aux néo-Diables qui affronteront la Côte d'Ivoire

Les conseils de Roberto Martinez aux néo-Diables qui affronteront la Côte d'Ivoire

06:30
Deux pays d'Europe remettent une candidature commune pour l'organisation du Mondial 2030

Deux pays d'Europe remettent une candidature commune pour l'organisation du Mondial 2030

06:46
Amicaux : Cartons pour la France et l'Italie, l'Allemagne encore accrochée, Espagne et Portugal dos à dos, Johan Walem et Chypre défaits

Amicaux : Cartons pour la France et l'Italie, l'Allemagne encore accrochée, Espagne et Portugal dos à dos, Johan Walem et Chypre défaits

23:25
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 07/10: Zolotić - Godwin - Van Kerkhoven - Ben Arfa

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 07/10: Zolotić - Godwin - Van Kerkhoven - Ben Arfa

22:46
Longue suspension pour dopage pour un ancien joueur de Lokeren

Longue suspension pour dopage pour un ancien joueur de Lokeren

22:54
Deux joueurs de Roulers se recasent au Portugal

Deux joueurs de Roulers se recasent au Portugal

22:46
Les promus font bonne impression : "OHL, le Beerschot, mais Westerlo et l'Union ont aussi le niveau de la D1A"

Les promus font bonne impression : "OHL, le Beerschot, mais Westerlo et l'Union ont aussi le niveau de la D1A"

22:33
La déchéance de Giannelli Imbula

La déchéance de Giannelli Imbula

17:15
Coéquipier de Dries Mertens depuis 2016, Arkadiusz Milik est aujourd'hui en position très délicate au Napoli

Coéquipier de Dries Mertens depuis 2016, Arkadiusz Milik est aujourd'hui en position très délicate au Napoli

22:11
Quand Harry Redknapp révèle comment il a failli attirer Eden Hazard à Tottenham : "Il a fini par aller à Chelsea"

Quand Harry Redknapp révèle comment il a failli attirer Eden Hazard à Tottenham : "Il a fini par aller à Chelsea"

21:59
Florian Maurice évoque le transfert de Jérémy Doku et son intérêt pour la JPL

Florian Maurice évoque le transfert de Jérémy Doku et son intérêt pour la JPL

21:45
Le dossier BeNeLiga jugé "Compliqué" par Pierre François

Le dossier BeNeLiga jugé "Compliqué" par Pierre François

21:30
Un jeune joueur formé à Genk contraint de mettre fin à sa carrière à 24 ans

Un jeune joueur formé à Genk contraint de mettre fin à sa carrière à 24 ans

21:10
Lyon - OM : Dimitri Payet connait la durée de sa suspension

Lyon - OM : Dimitri Payet connait la durée de sa suspension

20:55
Un international Danois dans une situation compliquée en Serie A : "C'est un traitement scandaleux"

Un international Danois dans une situation compliquée en Serie A : "C'est un traitement scandaleux"

20:31
L'Allemagne doit profiter de son match amical pour relever la tête

L'Allemagne doit profiter de son match amical pour relever la tête

19:50
Ligue Pro : Peter Croonen et Pierre François restent en poste

Ligue Pro : Peter Croonen et Pierre François restent en poste

20:09
Covid-19 : Antonin Panenka hospitalisé dans un état critique

Covid-19 : Antonin Panenka hospitalisé dans un état critique

19:33
Officiel : Hatem Ben Arfa se recase en Ligue 1

Officiel : Hatem Ben Arfa se recase en Ligue 1

19:24
Forfaits, absences confirmées et le cas Mertens: le sélectionneur fait le point avant la Côte d'Ivoire

Forfaits, absences confirmées et le cas Mertens: le sélectionneur fait le point avant la Côte d'Ivoire

18:54
Bubacarr Sanneh s'en prend aux supporters d'Anderlecht !

Bubacarr Sanneh s'en prend aux supporters d'Anderlecht !

17:01
3
Un amical sur fond de covid-19

Un amical sur fond de covid-19

18:35
La farce du jour: l'Ukraine n'a que 13 joueurs pour affronter la France et pourrait aligner... l'entraîneur adjoint

La farce du jour: l'Ukraine n'a que 13 joueurs pour affronter la France et pourrait aligner... l'entraîneur adjoint

17:36
Une trêve internationale bienvenue pour le Sporting de Charleroi

Une trêve internationale bienvenue pour le Sporting de Charleroi

18:17
🎥 Le Sporting d'Anderlecht publie une belle vidéo de Doku "Surtout, ne change pas"

🎥 Le Sporting d'Anderlecht publie une belle vidéo de Doku "Surtout, ne change pas"

16:57
Peter Verbeke regrette la blessure de Trebel mais annonce: "Certains vont devoir assumer leurs responsabilités"

Peter Verbeke regrette la blessure de Trebel mais annonce: "Certains vont devoir assumer leurs responsabilités"

15:39
Bartomeu est plus proche que jamais de la sortie

Bartomeu est plus proche que jamais de la sortie

17:52
Réduction des bulles, bars fermés: mais quid des supporters dans les stades? La Pro League communique

Réduction des bulles, bars fermés: mais quid des supporters dans les stades? La Pro League communique

15:58

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Premier League

 Journée 4 Betfirst
Chelsea Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace
Everton Everton 4-2 Brighton Brighton
Leeds United Leeds United 1-1 Manchester City Manchester City
Newcastle Utd Newcastle Utd 3-1 Burnley Burnley
Leicester City Leicester City 1-3 West Ham Utd West Ham Utd
Southampton Southampton 2-0 West Bromwich West Bromwich
Arsenal Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 1-0 Fulham Fulham
Manchester United Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham Tottenham
Aston Villa Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool Liverpool
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2020 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved