À peine arrivé à Berlin, Mattéo Guendouzi testé positif

Les supporters du Hertha Berlin vont devoir attendre un peu avant de voir leur recrue phare Mattéo Guendouzi (21 ans) en action : le médian prêté par Arsenal a été testé positif au coronavirus cette semaine et placé en quarantaine. Le joueur revenait de rencontres avec les Espoirs français et est asymptomatique.

ℹ️ @MatteoGuendouzi has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from international duty. There has been no contact with any Hertha players or staff. He is symptom-free and feeling well, but will now self-isolate for 10 days.



Get well soon, Mattéo! pic.twitter.com/O6nRXQL5Jd