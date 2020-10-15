À peine arrivé à Berlin, Mattéo Guendouzi testé positif

Matteo Guendouzi, prêté au Hertha Berlin par Arsenal, a été testé positif au coronavirus
Mattéo Guendouzi a été prêté au Hertha Berlin en fin de mercato ... mais ne fera pas ses débuts tout de suite en Bundesliga.
Les supporters du Hertha Berlin vont devoir attendre un peu avant de voir leur recrue phare Mattéo Guendouzi (21 ans) en action : le médian prêté par Arsenal a été testé positif au coronavirus cette semaine et placé en quarantaine. Le joueur revenait de rencontres avec les Espoirs français et est asymptomatique.
ℹ️ @MatteoGuendouzi has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from international duty. There has been no contact with any Hertha players or staff. He is symptom-free and feeling well, but will now self-isolate for 10 days.— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) October 15, 2020
