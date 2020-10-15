À peine arrivé à Berlin, Mattéo Guendouzi testé positif
Florent Malice
Florent Malice
| 0 réaction

Matteo Guendouzi, prêté au Hertha Berlin par Arsenal, a été testé positif au coronavirus

À peine arrivé à Berlin, Mattéo Guendouzi testé positif

Mattéo Guendouzi a été prêté au Hertha Berlin en fin de mercato ... mais ne fera pas ses débuts tout de suite en Bundesliga.

Les supporters du Hertha Berlin vont devoir attendre un peu avant de voir leur recrue phare Mattéo Guendouzi (21 ans) en action : le médian prêté par Arsenal a été testé positif au coronavirus cette semaine et placé en quarantaine. Le joueur revenait de rencontres avec les Espoirs français et est asymptomatique. 

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Bundesliga
Bundesliga Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts
Mattéo Guendouzi Olié

Plus d'infos

La Pro League enjoint les supporters à télécharger l'application Coronalert

La Pro League enjoint les supporters à télécharger l'application Coronalert

16:47
Mouscron : plusieurs cas de coronavirus au Futurosport

Mouscron : plusieurs cas de coronavirus au Futurosport

16:29
Les maillots "Miguel" du RSC Anderlecht ont récolté une belle somme au profit de la lutte contre la leucémie

Les maillots "Miguel" du RSC Anderlecht ont récolté une belle somme au profit de la lutte contre la leucémie

16:02
Le meilleur buteur de Ligue 1 victime d'une rupture des ligaments, vers un retour de Mikautadze à Metz ?

Le meilleur buteur de Ligue 1 victime d'une rupture des ligaments, vers un retour de Mikautadze à Metz ?

15:45
Philippe Montanier satisfait du mercato estival du Standard : "C'était indispensable"

Philippe Montanier satisfait du mercato estival du Standard : "C'était indispensable"

14:46
Les jeunes des clubs de Pro League également à l'arrêt jusqu'en novembre

Les jeunes des clubs de Pro League également à l'arrêt jusqu'en novembre

15:26
Une nouveau terrain à Sclessin avant la réception du Club de Bruges

Une nouveau terrain à Sclessin avant la réception du Club de Bruges

13:19
Les 20 finalistes du Golden Boy sont connus : pas de Belge, mais un ancien de Pro League

Les 20 finalistes du Golden Boy sont connus : pas de Belge, mais un ancien de Pro League

15:11
Bonne nouvelle à l'Antwerp lors des nouveaux tests au Covid-19

Bonne nouvelle à l'Antwerp lors des nouveaux tests au Covid-19

14:50
Drôle de polémique à OHL, où le transfert jordanien a pris le numéro de Bjorn Ruytinckx

Drôle de polémique à OHL, où le transfert jordanien a pris le numéro de Bjorn Ruytinckx

14:19
Antoine Griezmann réagit après la victoire contre le Croatie

Antoine Griezmann réagit après la victoire contre le Croatie

13:57
Vers un report de Waasland-Beveren - KV Ostende pour cause de coronavirus

Vers un report de Waasland-Beveren - KV Ostende pour cause de coronavirus

13:01
Eden Hazard d'ores et déjà forfait pour le Clasico ?

Eden Hazard d'ores et déjà forfait pour le Clasico ?

12:23
Cyriel Dessers: "L'un des plus grands moments de ma carrière"

Cyriel Dessers: "L'un des plus grands moments de ma carrière"

12:42
Dalic fier malgré la défaite : "On a joué contre une équipe qui vaut 1 milliard d'euros"

Dalic fier malgré la défaite : "On a joué contre une équipe qui vaut 1 milliard d'euros"

12:03
Ronaldo a répondu à Neymar

Ronaldo a répondu à Neymar

11:40
Satisfait de la victoire en Islande, Roberto Martinez évoque Lukaku et les jeunes

Satisfait de la victoire en Islande, Roberto Martinez évoque Lukaku et les jeunes

11:16
Nouveau report de match pour les Francs Borains

Nouveau report de match pour les Francs Borains

10:55
Romelu Lukaku a chipé le numéro d'Eden Hazard: "Pour ma maman"

Romelu Lukaku a chipé le numéro d'Eden Hazard: "Pour ma maman"

10:41
Thibaut Courtois en totale confiance: "Eden va très vite exploser à Madrid!"

Thibaut Courtois en totale confiance: "Eden va très vite exploser à Madrid!"

10:09
Thibaut Courtois explique pourquoi il a quitté les Diables Rouges

Thibaut Courtois explique pourquoi il a quitté les Diables Rouges

09:00
Le président de Cagliari partagé: "Je regrette que Radja Nainggolan ne soit pas venu, mais..."

Le président de Cagliari partagé: "Je regrette que Radja Nainggolan ne soit pas venu, mais..."

10:26
🎥 Alejandro Pozuelo encore, Toronto et Laurent Ciman conservent la tête

🎥 Alejandro Pozuelo encore, Toronto et Laurent Ciman conservent la tête

09:50
🎥 Le remplaçant de Cristiano Ronaldo a crevé l'écran

🎥 Le remplaçant de Cristiano Ronaldo a crevé l'écran

09:35
La dernière saison d'un taulier à Genk? "Ca va dépendre de ce que le club veut"

La dernière saison d'un taulier à Genk? "Ca va dépendre de ce que le club veut"

09:18
La direction anderlechtoise va rencontrer les supporters

La direction anderlechtoise va rencontrer les supporters

08:41
Marc Brys a été approché par un autre club de Pro League: "J'ai tout ce dont un entraîneur a besoin"

Marc Brys a été approché par un autre club de Pro League: "J'ai tout ce dont un entraîneur a besoin"

08:22
Le brassard, un doublé, la victoire: belle soirée pour Romelu Lukaku

Le brassard, un doublé, la victoire: belle soirée pour Romelu Lukaku

08:03
Anderlecht ne pourra pas compter sur sa dernière recrue pour la reprise

Anderlecht ne pourra pas compter sur sa dernière recrue pour la reprise

07:24
Un "match difficile" pour les Diables: "Mais une super opération"

Un "match difficile" pour les Diables: "Mais une super opération"

07:01
🎥 Officiel : Ricardo Sa Pinto a retrouvé un nouveau banc

🎥 Officiel : Ricardo Sa Pinto a retrouvé un nouveau banc

17:18
Nations League : cartons du Portugal et de la Pologne, la France s'impose, Italie et Pays-Bas dos à dos

Nations League : cartons du Portugal et de la Pologne, la France s'impose, Italie et Pays-Bas dos à dos

23:25
La Belgique s'impose grâce à un doublé de Lukaku

La Belgique s'impose grâce à un doublé de Lukaku

22:57
1
Mario Götze avait le choix et il a opté pour le PSV : "Mon but est de retrouver la forme et jouer"

Mario Götze avait le choix et il a opté pour le PSV : "Mon but est de retrouver la forme et jouer"

23:10
Officiel : un renfort brésilien pour Lommel

Officiel : un renfort brésilien pour Lommel

22:41
Un ancien joueur de Liverpool rejoint Crystal Palace et ses Belges

Un ancien joueur de Liverpool rejoint Crystal Palace et ses Belges

22:21

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Bundesliga

 Journée 4 Betfirst
B.Moenchengladbach B.Moenchengladbach 17/10 Wolfsburg Wolfsburg
1.91 3.80 4.05
Hoffenheim Hoffenheim 17/10 Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund
4.40 4.25 1.74
Freiburg Freiburg 17/10 Werder Brême Werder Brême
2.30 3.55 3.15
Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin 17/10 VFB Stuttgart VFB Stuttgart
2.10 3.70 3.45
Schalke 04 Schalke 04 17/10 Union Berlin Union Berlin
2.70 3.30 2.75
FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05 17/10 Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen
5.25 4.30 1.62
1. FC Cologne 1. FC Cologne 17/10 Eintracht Francfort Eintracht Francfort
3.10 3.75 2.25
FC Augsburg FC Augsburg 17/10 RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
5.95 4.40 1.56
Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld 17/10 Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
12.25 7.25 1.22
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2020 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved