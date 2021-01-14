Arsenal stoppé dans son élan par Crystal Palace et Christian Benteke
Arsenal restait sur quatre victoires consécutives, mais a été stoppé dans son élan par Crystal Palace.
Christian Benteke était titulaire avec Crystal Palace, qui se déplaçait à l'Emirates Stadium ce jeudi et espérait enchaîner après sa victoire sur Sheffield United. Les Eagles repartiront d'Arsenal avec un point : les Gunners ne parviendront pas à trouver la faille, et devront donc s'arrêter à quatre victoires consécutives (toutes compétitions confondues, trois en Premier League).
Benteke sortira après 81 minutes de jeu, remplacé non pas par Michy Batshuayi, resté sur le banc, mais par Jordan Ayew. Arsenal reste 11e (24 points), un point devant Crystal Palace, 13e.
