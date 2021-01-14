Arsenal stoppé dans son élan par Crystal Palace et Christian Benteke

Florent Malice
Arsenal restait sur quatre victoires consécutives, mais a été stoppé dans son élan par Crystal Palace.

Christian Benteke était titulaire avec Crystal Palace, qui se déplaçait à l'Emirates Stadium ce jeudi et espérait enchaîner après sa victoire sur Sheffield United. Les Eagles repartiront d'Arsenal avec un point : les Gunners ne parviendront pas à trouver la faille, et devront donc s'arrêter à quatre victoires consécutives (toutes compétitions confondues, trois en Premier League).

Benteke sortira après 81 minutes de jeu, remplacé non pas par Michy Batshuayi, resté sur le banc, mais par Jordan Ayew. Arsenal reste 11e (24 points), un point devant Crystal Palace, 13e. 

 Classement T P G P P B = Forme
1. Manchester United Manchester United 17 36 11 3 3 34-24 10 G P G G G
2. Liverpool Liverpool 17 33 9 6 2 37-21 16 G G P P P
3. Leicester City Leicester City 17 32 10 2 5 31-21 10 P G P P G
4. Everton Everton 17 32 10 2 5 28-21 7 G G G P G
5. Manchester City Manchester City 16 32 9 5 2 25-13 12 P G G G G
6. Tottenham Tottenham 17 30 8 6 3 30-16 14 P P P G P
7. Southampton Southampton 17 29 8 5 4 26-19 7 P P P P G
8. Aston Villa Aston Villa 15 26 8 2 5 29-16 13 P G G P P
9. Chelsea Chelsea 17 26 7 5 5 32-21 11 P G P P P
10. West Ham Utd West Ham Utd 17 26 7 5 5 24-21 3 P P P P G
11. Arsenal Arsenal 18 24 7 3 8 20-19 1 P G G G P
12. Leeds United Leeds United 17 23 7 2 8 30-33 -3 G P G G P
13. Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 18 23 6 5 7 22-29 -7 P P P G P
14. Wolverhampton Wolverhampton 18 22 6 4 8 19-26 -7 P P P P P
15. Newcastle Utd Newcastle Utd 17 19 5 4 8 18-27 -9 P P P P P
16. Burnley Burnley 16 16 4 4 8 9-21 -12 P G P G P
17. Brighton Brighton 18 14 2 8 8 21-29 -8 P P P P P
18. Fulham Fulham 16 12 2 6 8 14-24 -10 P P P P P
19. West Bromwich West Bromwich 17 8 1 5 11 11-39 -28 P P P P P
20. Sheffield United Sheffield United 18 5 1 2 15 9-29 -20 P P P P G
