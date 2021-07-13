Rui Patricio va bien rejoindre la Serie A
Florent Malice
Florent Malice
| 0 réaction

Rui Patricio première recrue de José Mourinho à l'AS Rome

Rui Patricio va bien rejoindre la Serie A
Photo: © photonews

Après l'Euro décevant du Portugal, Rui Patricio va se réconforter avec un transfert direction la Serie A.

Rui Patricio (33 ans) quitte la Premier League et Wolverhampton : le portier international portugais rejoint son compatriote José Mourinho à l'AS Rome. Comme le révèle la Gazzetta dello sport, la Roma a versé environ 11 millions d'euros aux Wolves pour le joueur, priorité et premier transfert de Mourinho en tant que coach du club. 

Patricio, qui a été aperçu et filmé à Rome, y signera pour trois saisons.

0 réaction
