🎥 Michy Batshuayi se prête au jeu d'un quizz spécial Ligue des Champions

Florent Malice
Florent Malice
| 0 réaction
🎥 Michy Batshuayi se prête au jeu d'un quizz spécial Ligue des Champions

Michy Batshuayi est d'un naturel joueur, on le sait. Il a donc naturellement accepté l'invitation de l'UEFA à participer à un quizz spécial Ligue des Champions.

Ajax Ajax
28/09
Besiktas Besiktas
1.13
10.00
20.00
Suis en live Les compositions

Le Diable Rouge a été invité à nommer les récents champions d'Europe, pour un quizz spécial C1. Et il s'en sort plutôt bien ! 

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Suis Ajax - Besiktas en live sur Walfoot.be à partir de 18:45 (28/09).

Recevez les articles de votre équipe préférée par mail

Champions League
Champions League Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Groupes Stats Transferts
Ajax
Besiktas
Michy Batshuayi

Plus d'infos

Steven Nzonzi proche de quitter la Roma

Steven Nzonzi proche de quitter la Roma

18:37
Makthar Gueye a pesé lourd : "On doit respecter Anderlecht"

Makthar Gueye a pesé lourd : "On doit respecter Anderlecht"

18:19
Une polémique Neymar-Mbappé ? Pochettino désamorce

Une polémique Neymar-Mbappé ? Pochettino désamorce

17:45
Le Standard offre de loin le plus de temps de jeu à ses U21, Anderlecht dans le peloton de tête selon une étude du CIES

Le Standard offre de loin le plus de temps de jeu à ses U21, Anderlecht dans le peloton de tête selon une étude du CIES

17:48
Libre dans sa tête, Onuachu est redevenu une machine

Libre dans sa tête, Onuachu est redevenu une machine

17:30
Toujours pas de Zlatan en Ligue des Champions

Toujours pas de Zlatan en Ligue des Champions

16:29
OH Louvain et Anderlecht se qualifient pour les 1/8es de finale

OH Louvain et Anderlecht se qualifient pour les 1/8es de finale

17:17
Christian Kouamé, exclu à Ostende, connaît la sanction proposée par le parquet

Christian Kouamé, exclu à Ostende, connaît la sanction proposée par le parquet

17:00
Michael Frey, 58 minutes pour vivre

Michael Frey, 58 minutes pour vivre

16:30
Le RB Leipzig privé de plusieurs cadres à la veille de la réception de Bruges

Le RB Leipzig privé de plusieurs cadres à la veille de la réception de Bruges

16:00
Gand n'a mieux tourné qu'à partir du remplacement de Kums : "Ce n'est pas agréable à reconnaître"

Gand n'a mieux tourné qu'à partir du remplacement de Kums : "Ce n'est pas agréable à reconnaître"

16:14
Wouter Vrancken satisfait: "C'est ce qu'un coach veut voir"

Wouter Vrancken satisfait: "C'est ce qu'un coach veut voir"

15:49
Le Beerschot est-il déjà condamné?

Le Beerschot est-il déjà condamné?

15:35
Mory Konaté : "Nous savions que nous aurions du mal avec le douzième homme à Sclessin"

Mory Konaté : "Nous savions que nous aurions du mal avec le douzième homme à Sclessin"

15:20
Blessin relativise : "Notre équipe était vidée, c'est un bon point"

Blessin relativise : "Notre équipe était vidée, c'est un bon point"

15:04
Nuno Espirito Santo: "Trop de mauvais choix, à commencer par les miens"

Nuno Espirito Santo: "Trop de mauvais choix, à commencer par les miens"

14:45
Le Bayern pousse un joueur vers la sortie

Le Bayern pousse un joueur vers la sortie

13:50
Un dernier sursis pour Claude Puel?

Un dernier sursis pour Claude Puel?

14:25
Les tickets pour les demi-finales et la finale de Nations League sont en vente

Les tickets pour les demi-finales et la finale de Nations League sont en vente

14:05
Georges Mikautadze après Genk-Seraing : "Un manque de concentration et d'expérience de notre côté"

Georges Mikautadze après Genk-Seraing : "Un manque de concentration et d'expérience de notre côté"

13:30
Les Malinois ont fait le plein de "confiance" à Charleroi

Les Malinois ont fait le plein de "confiance" à Charleroi

13:17
La révélation du CEO de Dortmund sur le transfert de Sancho

La révélation du CEO de Dortmund sur le transfert de Sancho

12:25
Crystal Palace en quête de 3 points importants, Benteke en quête de son premier but

Crystal Palace en quête de 3 points importants, Benteke en quête de son premier but

13:05
Le VAR va bientôt disposer d'une ligne de hors-jeu 3D

Le VAR va bientôt disposer d'une ligne de hors-jeu 3D

12:45
Marco Van Basten, Ruud Gullit et Ronald de Boer se payent Frenkie De Jong

Marco Van Basten, Ruud Gullit et Ronald de Boer se payent Frenkie De Jong

12:05
La presse italienne continue de décrypter la situation de Donnarumma à Paris

La presse italienne continue de décrypter la situation de Donnarumma à Paris

11:45
Yahya Nadrani : "Nous sommes tombés sur plus fort"

Yahya Nadrani : "Nous sommes tombés sur plus fort"

11:20
Un slovène au sifflet pour Bruges-Leipzig

Un slovène au sifflet pour Bruges-Leipzig

10:24
La Sociedad sur le podium, quatrième victoire pour le Rayo

La Sociedad sur le podium, quatrième victoire pour le Rayo

11:05
Qu'ont fait les Red Flames à l'étranger ce dimanche?

Qu'ont fait les Red Flames à l'étranger ce dimanche?

10:45
Jordi Vanlerberghe comme Vincent Kompany: "Tout le monde me disait de ne pas tirer"

Jordi Vanlerberghe comme Vincent Kompany: "Tout le monde me disait de ne pas tirer"

10:05
Clap 300 pour David Hubert

Clap 300 pour David Hubert

09:46
Hein Vanhaezebrouck: "J'espère pouvoir récupérer quelques blessés"

Hein Vanhaezebrouck: "J'espère pouvoir récupérer quelques blessés"

09:26
Pep Guardiola encense Bernardo Silva

Pep Guardiola encense Bernardo Silva

08:25
La démonstration d'Arsenal contre Tottenham: "Les fans nous ont donné ce supplément d'âme"

La démonstration d'Arsenal contre Tottenham: "Les fans nous ont donné ce supplément d'âme"

09:05
🎥 Dix minutes, un but: le retour gagnant d'Ansu Fati

🎥 Dix minutes, un but: le retour gagnant d'Ansu Fati

08:46

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Jupiler Pro League

 Journée 9
FC Bruges FC Bruges 1-1 OH Louvain OH Louvain
Beerschot Beerschot 0-3 Eupen Eupen
Zulte Waregem Zulte Waregem 2-2 KV Courtrai KV Courtrai
Standard Standard 1-2 STVV STVV
Union SG Union SG 1-2 Antwerp Antwerp
La Gantoise La Gantoise 2-1 Cercle de Bruges Cercle de Bruges
Ostende Ostende 2-2 Anderlecht Anderlecht
KRC Genk KRC Genk 3-0 RFC Seraing RFC Seraing
Charleroi Charleroi 0-2 KV Malines KV Malines
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site
PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2021 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved