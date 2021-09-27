🎥 Michy Batshuayi se prête au jeu d'un quizz spécial Ligue des Champions
Michy Batshuayi est d'un naturel joueur, on le sait. Il a donc naturellement accepté l'invitation de l'UEFA à participer à un quizz spécial Ligue des Champions.
Le Diable Rouge a été invité à nommer les récents champions d'Europe, pour un quizz spécial C1. Et il s'en sort plutôt bien !
🦅 Beşiktaş' Michy Batshuayi was tasked with naming as many recent Champions League winners as he could... 🏆#UCL | @Besiktas— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 27, 2021
