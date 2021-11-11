L'Inter tiendrait son nouveau gardien

Selon Nicolo Schira, Onana à l'Inter, c'est fait!

L'Inter tiendrait son nouveau gardien
Photo: © Photonews

Décrié depuis quelques semaines, Samir Handanovic pourrait bien perdre sa place de titulaire rapidement.

Selon le journaliste italien Nicolo Schira, l'Inter aurait trouvé un accord avec Andre Onana. Il arrivera à l'Inter durant l'été 2022, en tant que joueur libre. Le gardien camerounais aurait paraphé un contrat de quatre ans.  

