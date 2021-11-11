L'Inter tiendrait son nouveau gardien

Selon le journaliste italien Nicolo Schira, l'Inter aurait trouvé un accord avec Andre Onana. Il arrivera à l'Inter durant l'été 2022, en tant que joueur libre. Le gardien camerounais aurait paraphé un contrat de quatre ans.

Done Deal and confirmed! Andrè #Onana will be the new goalkeeper of #Inter from summer 2022. He will arrive from #Ajax as a free agent. 4-years contract. No surprise here since the last September 2! #transfers https://t.co/wZcHE3qkZ0