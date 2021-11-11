L'Inter tiendrait son nouveau gardien

Selon Nicolo Schira, Onana à l'Inter, c'est fait!
Photo: © Photonews
Décrié depuis quelques semaines, Samir Handanovic pourrait bien perdre sa place de titulaire rapidement.
Selon le journaliste italien Nicolo Schira, l'Inter aurait trouvé un accord avec Andre Onana. Il arrivera à l'Inter durant l'été 2022, en tant que joueur libre. Le gardien camerounais aurait paraphé un contrat de quatre ans.
Done Deal and confirmed! Andrè #Onana will be the new goalkeeper of #Inter from summer 2022. He will arrive from #Ajax as a free agent. 4-years contract. No surprise here since the last September 2! #transfers https://t.co/wZcHE3qkZ0— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) November 10, 2021