Officiel: Dortmund se sépare de son coach Marco Rose

Officiel: Dortmund se sépare de son coach Marco Rose
Photo: © photonews

Petite surprise du côté du Borussia Dortmund.

Alors que le Borussia Dortmund s'est séparé il y a quelques jours d'Haaland, Witsel, Schmelzer ou encore Zorc, voilà désormais le coach qui prend la porte.

Le club de la Rhür a en effet annoncé ce vendredi que Marco Rose n'était plus le coach de Dortmund. Il n'était pourtant arrivé qu'en début de saison. Le club va donc maintenant se chercher un nouveau coach.

0 réaction
Corrigeer
Une erreur dans l'article ci-dessus? Annoncez le ici!

Recevez les articles de votre équipe préférée par mail

Bundesliga
Bundesliga Actualité Calendrier Enregistrer le calendrier Classement Stats Transferts
Borussia Dortmund

Plus d'infos

Bernd Storck sur le banc d'Eupen?

Bernd Storck sur le banc d'Eupen?

13:53
Un jeune joueur suisse en route vers le Club de Bruges?

Un jeune joueur suisse en route vers le Club de Bruges?

13:35
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 20/05: Pierrot - Ghesquière - Rüdiger - de Souza Costa

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 20/05: Pierrot - Ghesquière - Rüdiger - de Souza Costa

12:25
Une série de départs à venir au Sporting d'Anderlecht ?

Une série de départs à venir au Sporting d'Anderlecht ?

11:47
Michel Louwagie : "Je vais rester à Gand, mais peut-être avec un autre rôle"

Michel Louwagie : "Je vais rester à Gand, mais peut-être avec un autre rôle"

12:44
Officiel : le SK Lommel prolonge un titulaire

Officiel : le SK Lommel prolonge un titulaire

12:25
Officiel : Un milieu de terrain de l'Olympic Charleroi en route vers Knokke

Officiel : Un milieu de terrain de l'Olympic Charleroi en route vers Knokke

12:06
Officiel : Un titulaire de Chelsea annonce son départ

Officiel : Un titulaire de Chelsea annonce son départ

11:28
Officiel : Hein Vanhaezebrouck prolonge à La Gantoise

Officiel : Hein Vanhaezebrouck prolonge à La Gantoise

08:39
Burnley prêt à tout pour faire venir Vincent Kompany

Burnley prêt à tout pour faire venir Vincent Kompany

09:18
Ancelotti invite les supporters du Real à rendre hommage à Bale : "Il fait partie de l'histoire du club"

Ancelotti invite les supporters du Real à rendre hommage à Bale : "Il fait partie de l'histoire du club"

11:10
Wouter Vrancken donne les raisons de son départ de Malines

Wouter Vrancken donne les raisons de son départ de Malines

10:32
Plus de 400 millions d'euros réclamés à la Fifa pour les travailleurs au Qatar

Plus de 400 millions d'euros réclamés à la Fifa pour les travailleurs au Qatar

10:51
Vinicius Souza prochain d'un départ de Malines : "Trois offres très concrètes, dont un top club belge"

Vinicius Souza prochain d'un départ de Malines : "Trois offres très concrètes, dont un top club belge"

09:43
Un jeune talent de Mouscron suivi par des clubs de D1A

Un jeune talent de Mouscron suivi par des clubs de D1A

08:44
Déjà un premier nommé pour le titre de "Joueur de l'année"

Déjà un premier nommé pour le titre de "Joueur de l'année"

10:13
Roman Bezus ne bénéficiera pas d'une prolongation de contrat à Gand

Roman Bezus ne bénéficiera pas d'une prolongation de contrat à Gand

09:05
Samuel Umtiti ouvert à toutes les options pour quitter le Barça

Samuel Umtiti ouvert à toutes les options pour quitter le Barça

09:54
Le futur de Benteke s'écrirait bien en Premier League

Le futur de Benteke s'écrirait bien en Premier League

08:32
Everton assure son maintien dans les dernières minutes, Chelsea accroché par Leicester

Everton assure son maintien dans les dernières minutes, Chelsea accroché par Leicester

22:53
🎥 Des supporters de la Sampdoria organisent une parade pour la relégation du Genoa

🎥 Des supporters de la Sampdoria organisent une parade pour la relégation du Genoa

08:18
🎥 Patrick Vieira s'en prend à un supporter d'Everton après l'envahissement de terrain

🎥 Patrick Vieira s'en prend à un supporter d'Everton après l'envahissement de terrain

08:07
Dessers à Feyenoord la saison prochaine ? "L'herbe n'est pas toujours plus verte ailleurs"

Dessers à Feyenoord la saison prochaine ? "L'herbe n'est pas toujours plus verte ailleurs"

07:43
Les Diablotins face à leur public avant leur dernier match qualification

Les Diablotins face à leur public avant leur dernier match qualification

07:06
📷 Les supporters d'Everton envahissent le terrain après le maintien en Premier League

📷 Les supporters d'Everton envahissent le terrain après le maintien en Premier League

06:51
En cas de sacre, Liverpool soulèverait une Premier League...en plastique

En cas de sacre, Liverpool soulèverait une Premier League...en plastique

06:40
Erik Ten Hag met deux défenseurs sur la liste des transferts

Erik Ten Hag met deux défenseurs sur la liste des transferts

06:20
Officiel : Tarik Tissoudali remporte le Soulier d'Ébène

Officiel : Tarik Tissoudali remporte le Soulier d'Ébène

19:15
Lois Openda et le Vitesse Arnhem défaits à Utrecht en demi-finale de qualification pour la Conference League

Lois Openda et le Vitesse Arnhem défaits à Utrecht en demi-finale de qualification pour la Conference League

22:57
Boyata et le Hertha Berlin font un pas de plus vers la descente

Boyata et le Hertha Berlin font un pas de plus vers la descente

22:24
Niko Kovac va rejoindre le club qui pistait Vincent Kompany

Niko Kovac va rejoindre le club qui pistait Vincent Kompany

21:15
Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 19/05: Kovač - Mavropanos - Schuermans - Romagnoli - Aouar

Les derniers transferts et Les rumeurs de transferts 19/05: Kovač - Mavropanos - Schuermans - Romagnoli - Aouar

21:15
Dedryck Boyata à l'aube d'un tournant important de sa carrière ?

Dedryck Boyata à l'aube d'un tournant important de sa carrière ?

20:00
Des arbitres féminines présentes au Mondial pour la première fois de l'histoire !

Des arbitres féminines présentes au Mondial pour la première fois de l'histoire !

16:43
Le FC Barcelone en tournée aux USA cet été

Le FC Barcelone en tournée aux USA cet été

21:53
Kylian Mbappé suspendu pour le premier match de la saison prochaine

Kylian Mbappé suspendu pour le premier match de la saison prochaine

21:34

Plus d'infos

Les plus populaires

Bundesliga

 Journée 34
Arminia Bielefeld Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
FC Augsburg FC Augsburg 2-1 Greuther Fürth Greuther Fürth
FSV Mainz 05 FSV Mainz 05 2-2 Eintracht Francfort Eintracht Francfort
VFB Stuttgart VFB Stuttgart 2-1 1. FC Cologne 1. FC Cologne
B.Moenchengladbach B.Moenchengladbach 5-1 Hoffenheim Hoffenheim
Union Berlin Union Berlin 3-2 Bochum Bochum
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Freiburg Freiburg
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Hertha Berlin Hertha Berlin
Wolfsburg Wolfsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Contactez nous / Politique de confidentialité / offre d'emploi / Partenaires / Cookies Paramètres
Infos, résultats et classements gratuits sur ton site / PixFuture exclusive partner
© 2002-2022 www.walfoot.be All Rights Reserved