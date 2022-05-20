Officiel: Dortmund se sépare de son coach Marco Rose

Alors que le Borussia Dortmund s'est séparé il y a quelques jours d'Haaland, Witsel, Schmelzer ou encore Zorc, voilà désormais le coach qui prend la porte.

Le club de la Rhür a en effet annoncé ce vendredi que Marco Rose n'était plus le coach de Dortmund. Il n'était pourtant arrivé qu'en début de saison. Le club va donc maintenant se chercher un nouveau coach.

BVB and Coach Marco Rose end their relationship.



Following an intensive season analysis on Thursday, including Rose, Watzke, Zorc, Kehl, and Sammer, the club has decided to move forward, and wishes Marco Rose the best of luck in his next opportunity 👏 pic.twitter.com/xpz6eBjS8T