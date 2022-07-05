Genk offre un premier contrat pro à un jeune prometteur

Antoine Bourlon
Genk offre un premier contrat pro à un jeune prometteur

Il intègrera le groupe des Espoirs.

Genk a offert son premier contrat pro à Sofiane Et Taibi (18 ans). Actif depuis 5 ans au sein du club limbourgeois, il évoluera cette saison avec les Espoirs. 

Défenseur central ayant débuté sa formation à Malines, Et Taibi est international belge U18 (4 sélections). 

