Genk offre un premier contrat pro à un jeune prometteur
Il intègrera le groupe des Espoirs.
Genk a offert son premier contrat pro à Sofiane Et Taibi (18 ans). Actif depuis 5 ans au sein du club limbourgeois, il évoluera cette saison avec les Espoirs.
Défenseur central ayant débuté sa formation à Malines, Et Taibi est international belge U18 (4 sélections).
𝗝𝗲𝘂𝗴𝗱𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘂𝘄𝘀 | Eerste contract voor 𝗦𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗘𝘁 𝗧𝗮𝗶̈𝗯𝗶. 🔵⚪️— KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) July 5, 2022
Sofiane is reeds vijf seizoenen actief in onze club. Hij zal komend seizoen deel uitmaken van Jong Genk.
